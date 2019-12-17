J Roc Punches Wack 100 In Defense Of Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Wack 100 is a music industry veteran. A onetime street enforcer, the Los Angeles, California native made inroads to entertainment as part of The Game’s management team. More recently, Wack staked Blueface, another City Of Angels product who has signed with Cash Money Records. Although Wack 100 spent much of the 2000s behind the scenes, he has become a prominent voice in Rap social media. Wack pulls no punches on his opinions of Tupac Shakur, E-40, and YG. More recently, Wack 100 upset some people with some controversial views surrounding the legacy and death of Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in March.

In October, appearing on the No Jumper Podcast, Wack justified the actions of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder. “Sh*tty Cuz, the alleged gunman, when it comes to the rules of engagement of gang banging, he did what he was supposed to do,” Wack said in one clip from the podcast. Eric Holder was charged with murder just days after the fatal shooting, which was caught on camera. Suggesting the fatal attack outside of The Marathon store was a response to be accused of snitching, “You [are] supposed to handle your business. And can’t nobody say that’s wrong.” He also took it further. “All these radio stations, all these people is all fake,” Wack said posthumous praise. “I can speak on it because I was part of the Nipsey Hussle movement getting him his first multi-million dollar deal… You got a man who died with a million followers and no radio hit and no f*cking platinum plaques. But because everyone start talking like it’s a goddamn Popeyes chicken sandwich… So where was all these fans?… He didn’t die an A-list artist. Y’all talking about he’s a legend. If he’s a legend, why didn’t y’all treat him like that when he was here?… I feel like Nipsey should have been a bigger artist personally. But where the hell was all you diehard fans when Nipsey needed you to support his product?” Shortly after the comments were made, Wack 100 issued an apology, claiming respect for Big U, part of Nipsey’s management, and a high-ranking member of the Rolling 60s Crips.

Treach Flies To L.A. & Wages War To Protect Tupac’s Legacy

However, Wack returned to his sentiment in November. That opinion has upset peers and fans at times. Last month, Wack told TMZ, “What’s a legend? Define a legend?” He continued, “Let’s keep it real: if Dr. Dre died right now, we would say we lost a legend, right? Based upon what? Numbers, right? Body of work. How many albums did Nipsey drop? One album. This not no personal sh*t I’m talking about. This just some real sh*t… We have to define what the f*ck a legend is.” The opinion centered around 2018’s Victory Lap evoked responses from T.I., Meek Mill, Hit-Boy, and others.

In the same statement, Wack clarified, “The truth could never be defined as disrespect. If it is, that means you lying to your motherf*cking self. That’s like a motherf*cker saying ‘Aye, Wack. You a little short motherf*cker.’ And I get mad. [But] that’s the truth.”

MC Eiht Offers Firsthand Insight Into How Tupac’s Gang Affinities Killed Him (Video)

While fans and friends of Nipsey Hussle continue to jaw with Wack 100 online, reports indicate that this issue has gotten physical. It has been reported that one of Nip’s affiliates and onetime security team members, J Roc, attacked Wack 100 during last weekend’s Rolling Loud Los Angeles concert fanfare. TMZ reported on the incident.

“We’re told J Roc punched Wack several times in the face, then took off,” the publication wrote of an incident that took place during The Game’s Sunday night (December 15) concert. “Video of the aftermath shows an angry Wack having to be restrained from going after J Roc by venue security.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

L.A. Gangs Have Called A Historic Truce To Honor Nipsey Hussle (Video)

Wack responded to the reports by vehemently denying that he was wounded or attacked.”Whooping Wack’s ass takes more than words it takes a action,” he said. “Next time you send a motherf*cker, don’t send one who knows how to run, send one who knows how to fight.” In 2017, a similar set of events took place when Naughty By Nature’s Treach allegedly flew to L.A. to specifically confront Wack 100 over opinions surrounding Tupac Shakur’s legacy.

Notably, The Game’s Born 2 Rap features Nipsey Hussle (“Welcome Home”) as well as dedication, “I Didn’t Wanna Write This Song.” Speaking to Talib Kweli on The People’s Party Podcast, The Game distanced himself from Wack’s opinions on these subjects. “I don’t agree on everything that Wack 100] says, but that’s his opinion… I don’t like being put in the middle of that sh*t.” Jayceon Taylor suggests that the man he remembers first meeting during a confrontation with Suge Knight “needs to word sh*t different.” After Talib Kweli suggests wording matters, The Game adds, “Wack probably needs to think a little bit more and get his point across so that the masses can understand.”