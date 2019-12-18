Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Expected To Be Released From Prison In 2020

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Brooklyn, New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced today (December 18) in a Manhattan federal court. Moments ago (December 18), Judge Paul Engel sentenced the artist to two years behind bars for multiple charges, including racketeering, firearms offenses, drug possession, and drug trafficking, as well as conspiracy.

Per TMZ, Tekashi’s 13 months behind bars awaiting this sentence will be honored in the 24-month penalty. Thereby, the 23-year-old will be expected to be released in 2020. Upon release, 6ix9ine must perform 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine. The rapper, who had been previously charged for sex crimes involving a minor, will be under supervision for five years.

“Mr. Hernandez, I’ve given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation. The following are my thoughts, and this is going to take a little while. You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served is appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today,” the judge told the defendant, per journalist Matthew Russell, who was at the scene. The judge went on to list 6ix9ine’s conflicts in Rap, including Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, J. Prince’s Rap-A-Lot Records, and fellow BK rapper, Casanova 2X. Music videos and songs were mentioned and played before the court.

The judge continued, “You told the US Probation Department you were brainwashed by the gang. That might be partially true. But the relationship was symbiotic. They got something out of it. But so did you. So. Did. You.” Moments later, the bench stated, “Your choice to join Nine Trey was unnecessary. I see a lot of gangs, like a 76 defendant Bronx case. They fell in at a young age. That excuse is not available to you. By the time you began with Nine Trey, you were a nationally famous rapper. You had a prosperous future. Your counsel says he joined to break out of poverty. I am not buying that. You were set. As a result of your musical career, you could have gotten the advice of security people, and presumably lawyers and accountants. I have sentenced hundreds of defendants for gang activity. Your daughter had nothing to do with your decision.”

The judge also made no bones about a reduced sentence for providing information to arrest his former affiliates. “For your cooperation, you would get a very long sentence. When you began to cooperate in November 2018, some incidents the government didn’t know about. But it knew about a lot. The April 3 robbery. The two April 18 shootings. Your driver had been cooperating for many months against you… The attack on Frenchy’s van was captured on security video. I therefore conclude that one way or another the full range of your conduct would have come to light.” He continued, “Your cooperation was courageous. The danger to you is multiplied by your music career, which I understand you intend to continue. The fact that you are unusually recognizable does not help you. You met with the government 26 times, reviewing social media messages and decoding them. Your cooperation enabled the government to take down a violent gang, beyond the six including [those] you named in the initial indictment.” The judge pointed to the challenges facing Tekashi 6ix9ine, given his tattoos and hair, before delivering the sentence.

The verdict arrives after the man born Daniel Hernandez cooperated with the investigation against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. Earlier today, 6ix9ine addressed the judge, court, and some victims, apologizing for his behavior.

Per reports, Tekashi had initially been facing a minimum of 47 years in prison before agreeing to assist prosecutors in building a case against the Nine Trey Bloods and some of its members. This participation reportedly includes revealing the trigger-man behind a June 2018 Times Square shooting attempt on rapper Trippie Redd and associates. The Canton, Ohio rapper has been an adversary of Tekashi on wax and off. Previously, the rapper boasted of his ties to “Trey Way,” a notorious New York street organization with members once tied to the rapper’s management. 6ix9ine previously plead to nine counts against him.

Letters from Hernandez’ mother and older brother have begged the presiding judge for leniency in this sentencing. Last year, 6ix9ine released DUMMY BOY on Scumgang Records. The LP, which reached #2 on the charts, featured Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and another incarcerated artist, Bobby Shmurda.