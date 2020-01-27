D.I.T.C.’s Buckwild Releases An Album Of Abandoned Beats. Listen Along.

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Like fellow veteran Hip-Hop producers Pete Rock and DJ Premier, Buckwild has a vault of unreleased heat. The Diggin’ In The Crates veteran DJ/producer has stayed busy in the last two decades contributing bangers to albums by O.C., Black Rob, The Game, JAY-Z, and others, to name only a few. Meanwhile, the Bronx, New Yorker has also dropped full-length albums with Celph Titled, Meyhem Lauren, and most recently with up and coming Rochester, New York MC Pounds.

Lately, Buckwild has another LP in the works with Meyhem, and he’s also producing a good portion of 38 Spesh’s upcoming collaborative project with D.I.T.C. titled 38 In The Crates. Regardless of all that, he still has all kinds of hard-hitting tracks in the stash.

Buckwild Gives Terror Squad Some D.I.T.C. Fire To Celebrate Big Pun (Audio)

This month, Buckwild dropped a 19-track collection of mostly unheard and unused beats that he has dubbed Abandoned Beats, Volume 1. While it is not entirely clear when these beats were made but they definitely have that classic 1990s feel.

From the highly cinematic “Living In The Hood” and “Doing My Own Thing,” to the smoothed-out “My Ni**az,” to the intense strings of “Strong Grip,” the beats have appeal. This applies to the stripped-down piano and organ stylings of “One,” to the spacey sound effects of “Crackpots.” Buck’ demonstrates his versatility after more than 25 years after handling the bulk of O.C.’s Word…Life. The piercing horn at the beginning of “Cartel” may have some purist Heads thinking they’re about to hear Lords Of The Underground’s “Funky Child,” but instead listeners get an slapped that beckons elite MCs, such as Black Thought or Pharoahe Monch. Also, while “Save Them” is included here, AZ did use it for a video single featuring Raekwon and Prodigy that dropped in the Spring of 2017.

D.I.T.C. Show They Are Still Juggernauts On A New Compilation Album (Audio)

Previously, DJ Premier, Pete Rock, and others have released vintage beat tapes. Last year, P.R. dropped a collection from the 1990s called Return Of The SP1200. He also made a mini-movie for that collection, which now includes scratches from J. Rocc.

#BonusBeat: Buckwild’s recent interview with The Library With Tim Einenkel: