Method Man & Mary J Blige Will Star In A “Power” Spinoff Series

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Nearly 20 years ago, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man and superstar R&B songstress Mary J. Blige won “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for their collaboration, “I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By” (embedded below). The song was featured on Meth’s 1994 solo debut, Tical. Following a spirited reunion for BET last year (as part of Blige’s Lifetime Achievement Award), the pair will share the stage once again as Mary and Meth join forces for a new spinoff of writer Courtney Kemp’s television series, Power.

The forthcoming Starz series, Power Book II, stars Method Man as attorney “Davis Maclean” who becomes engulfed in an underbelly of New York City run by Mary J’s new character. Kemp and executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming spinoff is the first of several currently in production. Power Book II will follow the events, including key characters, of the Power‘s sixth and final season. Deadline reported the news.

Method Man Details The Life Experiences That Influenced His Complicated Role On The Deuce

Method Man is no stranger to the silver screen, having received his first acting gigs on HBO’s The Wire, Oz, and, most recently, The Deuce. On the big screen, Meth has taken his skills to films including Hype Williams’ Belly, Jordan Peele’s Keanu, and starred exclusively in the comedy film, How High, with longtime rapping co-host, Redman.

“[Acting] puts me in a lot more white living rooms, that’s for sure,” Meth’ told Ambrosia For Heads in late 2017. “Honestly, the average American looks at a rapper, what’s the first thing they say, nowadays? ‘Where’s the jewelry, the cars, the loud clothes, the entourage?’ To this day, they still think I’m gonna show up with an entourage; I’m 46 years old. Most of my entourage now is granddads and sh*t like that, they’re not on the road, 24-7. It’s just weird.” However, in recent months, Method Man is attached to a joint album with longtime friend and protege Streetlife. Recently, they released “Squad Up” as a video featuring Mobb Deep’s Havoc on the mic and the boards.

Method Man Has Not Cursed On A Verse In 5+ Years. Here’s Why (Audio)

Mary J. Blige is also more than familiar to viewers. The Yonkers, New York product made her acting debut on the WB sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, as “Ola Mae.” Her father was then played by Ronald Isley of The Isley Brothers. She later starred next to Q-Tip in the independent film, Prison Song. M.J.B.’s most notable work on screen came in 2017 as matriarch “Florence Jackson” in Dee Rees’ film, Mudbound. In the same year, Blige was nominated for both “Best Supporting Actress” and “Best Original Song” by the Academy Awards, making history as the first receive nominations in both categories the same year. Last year, Blige starred as ruthless assassin “Cha-Cha” in Netflix’s superhero comic book series, The Umbrella Academy.

#Bonus Beat: Method Man Feat. Mary J. Blige “I’ll Be There For You / You’re All I Need To Get By”