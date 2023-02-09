J. Prince Calls Offset A Snake Amidst A Stern Warning

In the last week, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince and two of his sons appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast. The three guests used the high-profile space to defend themselves of wrongdoing in the killing of Migos member Takeoff. Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, Texas late last year, after traveling with band-mate Quavo to attend a celebration weekend for Jas Prince. Jas did not appear in the episode. However, J. Prince Jr. and brother Michael Prince each offered accounts of what transpired that led to Takeoff’s shooting, and alleged that a member of the Atlanta, Georgia artist’s entourage initiated the tragic violence that ensued.

Podcast hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 admitted that they were reluctant to use their platform for the Princes. However, the men admitted that conversations taking place between J. Prince and Takeoff’s family eased their reservations.

The Prince Family Speaks In Detail About The Night Takeoff Died

After defending his sons and the MOB TIES brand, the elder J. Prince used the closing moments of the podcast to call out Offset, Takeoff’s Migos band-mate. After expressing love towards Quavo, Prince shifted his tone. “But this Offset dude? I ain’t gonna leave him out. I’m just real like this. Ni**as be throwing rocks and hiding their hand, and I don’t like them kinda individuals. The truth of the matter is, one can dance and do different things in front of these cameras and all that kinda sh*t, and when in reality, the truth of the matter is, ni**a, you wasn’t really right there with Takeoff when he was alive, so for you to be taking these positions that you’re taking…I got people everywhere, so I see all kinds of things…I’ma just say this to you: don’t never put me in no position where I have to defend myself. That wouldn’t be healthy for you.” Prince alleges that the relationship between Takeoff and Offset was strained. The executive closes, “I’m gonna let him know because I hear what’s being said, and it’s all love after that.”

Offset responded to the comments hours after the podcast published. “How dare one of y’all … even speak on me and Take’s relationship,” Offset responded in a since-deleted Instagram Stories video recorded by fans and shared on social media, per USA Today. The post added, “I don’t know you … from a can of paint,” Offset said, pointing that outsiders “don’t know how me and my brother rock.” Offset and his team also denied reports of a backstage argument with Quavo at the Grammy Awards.

J. Prince responded online yesterday (February 8) in an Instagram post titled: “A MESSAGE TO THE MAN THATS OFF.” “To those of you that still live on principles over emotions that know and respect me it’s all good,” J. Prince’s post begins. “I don’t care about the media hoes; they eat sh*t for a living. We live on different planets and breathe different air if you know what I mean. I only display loyalty and friendship to my brothers and sisters until they show me they’re unworthy.”

The Houston, Texas-based executive continued, “[I have] never been a bully or lived a life where I abused my power on the weak. No matter what you heard; it’s cap. I’m glad I’m not one of those individuals that my family has to hold their head down when my name is mentioned. So excuse me while I deal with these clowns because ain’t nobody gonna tell them the truth like I’m a give it to them.”

In audio form, the man born James Smith had more to say. “This clown Offset, suffering from being a fake muthaf*cka disease. He wanna play victim now but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. ‘Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman ear, ni**a. I don’t have time to listen to weak sh*t.”

He continued, “Now you want to fake in front of a camera, try’na hide behind TakeOff’s mother when I’ve shown nothing but respect for her and the family. See, boy you acting like you a part of a family that don’t really f*ck with you because you’re a snake. Now you ‘don’t know me from a can of paint.’ Let me see if I can refresh your memory.”

Prince then illustrated past interactions: “Remember we talked when you got your ass whooped in Atlanta? You forgot? Remember when you called up on me and I came to L.A. and met with you because you was nervous about your wife [Cardi B] performing because she had them issues about using the word ‘flu’? You forgot? Remember when you and Sauce Walka was beefing and you wanted me to stamp that bullsh*t? You forgot that too? I can go on, but I think you remember now.”

The exec summarized his opinion. “See, this is the reason I say blood make you kin and loyalty make you family because of muthaf*ckas like you that have stuck a knife in the back of the ones you call your brother. Explain! Since you a real ass ni**a, explain to the people the real reason why you weren’t on that stage at the Grammys with Quavo, who you call your brother, for the tribute. You ain’t man enough to do that because you what we call a tender-d*ck ni**a.”

Prince then poked at the Migos relationship as he did during the podcast appearance. “Quavo, TakeOff and the family wasn’t f*cking with you for a while before his passing, and still don’t f*ck with you because you a rattlesnake ni**a. Quavo been letting you make it because he got a good heart. It’s consequences when you f*ck with me. I don’t have no heart for no snake and I’ll give you what you ask for.”

James restated his image. “And by the way, I don’t think I’m no John Gotti. That ain’t who I looked up to. It’s no secret who my OG is. The flag you perpetrating with. Homie, you better go do what you do best. Write some rhymes and quit playing gangsta. I don’t want no trouble. Peace.”

Street Nigga turn 👮🏾never needed you for no smoke u da police all mouth with no proof just fairy tales 😂 let this be the last time we speak on this — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 9, 2023

What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 6, 2023

On Twitter, both Offset and Cardi B responded. “Street Ni**a turn police officer,” Offset wrote, using an emoji to imply J. Prince is acting like law enforcement. “Never needed you for no smoke, you [are] police: all mouth with no proof just fairy tales. Let this be the last time we speak on this,” wrote the chart-topping rapper. He also refuted claims about Migos’ fractured relationship.

BIG LIES — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 8, 2023

Cardi wrote “BIG LIES.” Reports say that there was another tweet. “NEVER…tell him to show receipts,” Cardi wrote, according to Baller Alert. “Only people that was there was Wack and Big U. Why would he be call[ed] for anything involving Crips? Whole bunch of fairy tales.”