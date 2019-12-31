LL Cool J Is Back On Def Jam & Q-Tip Is Producing His Music

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Between 1984 and 2008, LL Cool J released 12 albums at Def Jam Records. James Todd Smith had been a flagship artist at the label launched by Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin. His discography, which also includes multiple greatest hits volumes, boasted platinum and gold accolades, as well as a Y2K #1 LP. After the thematically-titled Exit 13, LL parted ways with the label in the late 2000s. He worked with Savoy Records/Concord Music for his most recent album, Authentic, in 2013.

Days before 2020 begins, LL Cool J announced that he’s back in business with Def Jam. In two tweets this week, the owner of Rock The Bells radio revealed that he is making music with another Queens, New York MC/producer: Q-Tip. Uncle L added that the studio sessions would be an upcoming release via Def Jam.

I’m putting this new music out on @defjam 🎯 — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) December 30, 2019

Apart from his incredible work with A Tribe Called Quest, Q-Tip is a revered producer for work he’s done with Nas, Mobb Deep, and earlier this year, Danny Brown. The Abstract executive produced the Detroit, Michigan native’s uknowhatimsayin¿, along with several individual songs, including “Best Life” and “Combat.”

In a recent interview with Sway In The Morning, LL Cool J revealed that he owns all of his masters and publishing for his entire career catalog. L also detailed some of the songs that he co-produced, including several hits. Earlier this year, LL Cool J and Dr. Dre shared a lengthy Rock The Bells conversation where they discussed their vault of unreleased collaborations. In the last three-and-a-half years, Heads got a taste of that chemistry (which dates back to the late 1990s), with some checkpoint updates from L’s current DJ, Z-Trip.

Earlier this year, Def Jam and DMX reunited. Before checking himself into rehab in October, the veteran LL Cool J collaborator confirmed that his next album would be through the label that backed him during his superstar breakthrough during the 1990s and early 2000s.

LL Cool J and DJ Z-Trip are performing as part of tonight’s (December 31) New Years’ Eve festivities on FOX. The televised event is hosted by Steve Harvey.

