The Upcoming Documentary On Michael Jordan & The Bulls’ Last Dance Looks Amazing

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

At the top of 2019, a trailer for the 10-part “30 For 30” documentary series titled The Last Dance was unveiled. At just over a minute in length, the original teaser forecast a spotlight shined specifically on the team’s sixth and final championship title with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-1998 season. The series was announced in May of 2018. After initial plans that it would air this year, the early ’19 trailer moved that release date to 2020.

Fans now learn that they have just six more months of waiting for the June 2020 broadcast. However, the confirmation comes an extended trailer. It captures the drama from archival footage, and 100 interviews conducted with the likes of Michael Jordan as well as Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, President Barack Obama, Pat Riley, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Kobe Bryant, and Nas, among many others. More than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage was used in editing the 10-part series.

Michael Jordan Had Flagrant & Foul Words For Allen Iverson When They Met (Video)

“I am cursed by this mentality of competitiveness,” Michael Jordan says in a clip, following footage of temper flares and victory. “Competition was an addiction,” echoes Coach Jackson, who announced that he was stepping away from the team following the conclusion of the ’97-’98 season. At the time, Jordan declared that he would only play for Phil.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We were the greatest team, ever,” reflects Scottie Pippen, before another segment says, “It was his team,” presumably referring to #23. During that season, Scottie demanded a trade. It would end up being his final season in Chicago.

Do Remember When Allen Iverson & Jadakiss Had The Answer For Bball + Hip-Hop

Towards the end of the January ’19 preview, Mike admitted to trash-talking to teammates, “I’ma ridicule you ’til you get on the same level with me.” He then makes a statement that goes a long way to explaining his NBA dominance, “My mentality was to go out and win…at any cost.”

“30 For 30” was co-created by Bill Simmons. Previously, documentaries in the series have examined Michael Jordan’s year playing professional baseball (“Jordan Rides The Bus”), Mike Tyson’s friendship with Tupac Shakur (“One Night In Vegas”), and Ric Flair (“Nature Boy”).

Shaq Claps Back At Damian Lillard & Disses Charles Barkley In The Crossfire

Additional Reporting by Jordan Commandeur.