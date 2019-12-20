Nick Cannon Uses Eminem’s Own Words Against Him In A Final Diss (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Although it may be debatable who re-opened it, two weeks ago (December 6), Eminem and Nick Cannon re-entered a decade-old beef. At the center of the issue is Mariah Carey, a former lover of both men. In Eminem’s case, it was a brief romantic connection that bled into disses on both sides for the duration of the 2000s decade. In Cannon’s case, Carey is his ex-wife, and mother of the couple’s twins.

The issue appeared dead until T.I. rehashed the beef on his podcast in September. In reflection on the 2000s conflict, Nick Cannon admitted that he sought out Em, planning to do physical harm to the Shady Records founder. The potential attack was in lieu of a Rap battle, where Cannon admitted that he believed he was out of his element. On a feature for Fat Joe & Dre’s “Lord Above” (also involving Mary J. Blige), Em balked at the notion that Nick could hurt him. Instead, he called out his manhood in a few short bars.

Since then, Nick (who initially claimed he was not planning a response) returned fire with two disses. These records, “The Invitation” and “Pray For Him,” beckoned smoke from the Detroit, Michigan artist. He recruited Battle MCs, including Hitman Holla and Charlie Clips, as well as imprisoned Death Row Records co-founder, Suge Knight. These songs went as far as mocking Eminem for raising another man’s child, accusing the D12 co-founder of covering up homosexual acts, and also suggesting Marshall Mathers should have died instead of rapper Juice WRLD.

While Em has not dropped more raps, he scoffed at the first diss. A week later, Nick goes for the triple-combo with “Canceled: Invitation.” The song uses a controversial, pre-Aftermath Entertainment Em song, and attempts to raise new questions surrounding Eminem’s cultural integrity and his place in Hip-Hop.

As a music video, this song features no guests. Instead, Cannon dons his Howard University hoodie, smokes a blunt, and stands before his Cannon’s Class chalkboard to try and school an artist who he feels has committed some problematic behavior. His intro conjures up intro music from the Ice Cube vs. N.W.A. conflict. The chorus uses lyrics from Em that say, “Black girls are b*tches, Black girls are dumb.” Cannon follows by repeating Lauryn Hill’s proclamation, “You might win some, but you just lost one.” These Em lyrics appeared as part of a late 2003 smear campaign by The Source magazine that occurred during Eminem’s beef with Ray Benzino. The song, believed to be from 1988, is called “Foolish Pride.” A clip from that, as well as another song, “So Many Styles,” were each included in The Source exposé. In February of 2004, with issue #173, the publication included CDs, alleging that Eminem had used the N-word and made disparaging remarks against Black women.

Cannon also plays audio from 2009’s “Bagpipes From Baghdad,” where Em’ called Mariah “a f*ckin’ wh*re,” and “Warning,” where he referred to her “a b*tch” (as well as “a sl*t” and “a c*nt“), before insisting she “shut the f*ck up.” Moments later, in the same song, Slim Shady dismissed Cannon as a “f*ggot.”

Cannon wants the world to take heed. “He’s been disrespecting our queens for years,” Nick proclaims, before rapping. “We let you be a guest in this house, but now you’re canceled, Slim / Had to put my motherf*cking turban on / Outside your motherf*ckin’ suburban home / Protestin’ with AKs and guns / Our queens don’t need your rac-ism / You’re the KKK of this genera-tion / Okay-kay-kay, did I take it too far? / He’s a Rap star, run, ni**a, run / Standing my ground, Fruit Of Islam / I don’t give a f*ck if his ass was young / Can’t let that slide, that’s on my son,” he raps, waving off the excuse that the recordings were from a juvenile Marshall Mathers.

Cannon goes on to claim Eminem treats Black associates like “indentured slaves.” “Read The Isis Papers, you racist / I see why you hate us / Pretend you love us / But you really jealous, wanna be brothers / Christopher Columbus, Hip-Hop, wish you discovered / Now I’ma slay you for my sisters, cousins, daughters, and mothers.” He goes on to list Rosa Parks, Coretta Scott-King, Assata Shakur, and other Black women that prove Eminem’s words are hurtful and wrong. He also credits Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar for the comments about Em (and others) being “guests” in Hip-Hop. Last year, Marshall confronted the New Rochelle, New York MC/producer on his Kamikaze album. Those lyrics were later deemed as racist by Jamar.

Notably, the song ends with Cannon calling those defending Eminem “house Negroes.” He asks for them to “holla at me; I got some books that you should read.” Nick plays the full excerpt of audio, where young Marshall Mathers’ lyrics proclaim, “Straight to the point: Black girls are b*tches / That’s why I’m gonna tell you, you better pull up your britches / Black girls and white girls just don’t mix / Because Black girls are dumb, and white girls are good sh*t.”

Through racist lyrics, slurs against women and members of the LGBTQ community (which Eminem recently acknowledged), Nick Cannon is trying to bring Eminem down for once and for all, with his final diss.