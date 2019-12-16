Wu-Tang Clan Spiritual Leader Popa Wu Has Passed Away

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Popa Wu is a person deeply involved in the lives and personal lives of the Wu-Tang Clan. He was also a one-time member of the Killa Beez collective, in addition to a 2000s solo career in Spoken Word wisdom. Today (December 16), the Hip-Hop community has learned that he has died. Members of the Wu, including GZA and Method Man, have confirmed the man’s passing this morning.

The cause of Popa Wu’s death has not been made public at this time.

View this post on Instagram R.I.P. Popa Wu. A post shared by GZA (@therealgza) on Dec 16, 2019 at 7:02am PST

Living in Staten Island, New York, Popa Wu (whose name is sometimes stylized as “Papa Wu” and “Poppa Wu”) was involved in the life of RZA since The Abbott was an infant. He was related to RZA, GZA, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, according to reports. “When RZA was born, he was put into my arms as a baby. I always told him he was going to be a great man,” the man, also known as Freedom Allah, was quoted as saying earlier this year. He appeared in Wu-Tang: Of Mics And Men at the top of 2019.

View this post on Instagram No words! #rippopawu #theoldergodsputmeontohowtorockthis A post shared by Method Man (@methodmanofficial) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:24am PST

Popa Wu was reportedly instrumental in mentoring Clan members to the Five Percent Nation Of Gods And Earths. He was working on a memoir at the time of his passing.

Amid the mid-1990s success of Wu-Tang, Popa Wu made appearances on Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… (“North Star”) and Ghostface Killah’s Ironman (“All That I Got Is You”), among many others. He tackled the intro on Wu-Tang Forever, shortly before releasing his first solo album, Visions Of The 10th Chamber. He appeared on various Wu-Tang projects in the last 20 years, in addition to Lord Jamar’s 5% Album.

Ambrosia For Heads extends condolences to the Wu-Tang Clan and the family of Popa Wu.