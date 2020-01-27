Anderson .Paak & Andre 3000 Win A Grammy For Their Collaboration

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Anderson .Paak and André 3000 won a Grammy tonight (January 26) for their 2019 collaboration, “Come Home.” The song took home “Best R&B Performance” honors, besting songs by Daniel Caesar and Brandy, H.E.R. and Bryson Tiller, Lizzo and Gucci Mane, and Lucky Daye.

The track belongs to Andy’s second album in as many years, Ventura. That Aftermath Entertainment album also took home “Best R&B Album,” besting LPs by BJ The Chicago, PJ Morton, Ella Mai, and Lucky Daye.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The particular category was not on the televised part of tonight’s event.

Andre 3000 Speaks On Not Having The Confidence To Make New Music (Audio)

Like much of Andy’s ’19 LP, the album deals with relationship woes. At 3:00 into the song, ‘Dre raps, “You’re all I need, all of me on my knees / Normally harmony, bumblebee, hummingbird / I’m a nerd, study you / What are you, WWF? / We fightin’, we might need counseling / Possibly more so me / Sounds to me frowns’ll be grounds to leave,” he begins. The style persists with a sprinkle of wordplay and compound couplets that fall in line with Andy’s message. “I’m begging now, pretty please with cherries on top / Hairy wet tw*t / Harriet Tub-man, I don’t give up / And if your gut tells you to strut, then strut / Then I’ll hail you a car, but what man won’t beg? / You know I’m nutmeg / I will show up on a lil’ moped / With a lil’ puppy, it’ll be fluffy / You will un-toughen, we can discuss it / You know I’m sufferin’, I do miss my friend.”

Jairus “J Mo” Mozee played on the song, the guitarist/producer who has worked with BJ The Chicago Kid, Jill Scott, and Anthony Hamilton, in addition to work on Oxnard. In 2019, André 3000 appeared on James Blake’s “Where’s The Catch?”

The Game & Anderson .Paak’s Collaboration Is A New Westside Story (Video)

Last year, Paak won for loosie single “Bubblin.” This marks 3 Stacks’ seventh Grammy Award, his first since Speakerboxxx/The Love Below took home “Album Of The Year” honors in 2004.

Several of Anderson .Paak’s new songs are currently on the official Ambrosia For Heads Playlist.