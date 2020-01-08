Which Of These Albums Deserves To Compete For Best Of 2019? You Decide.
Last month, Ambrosia For Heads announced our picks for the 15 Best Albums Of 2019. As we have done for more than two years, we are having you decide which one of these albums (or any record that we might have missed) is the album of the year, based on your votes in an NCAA-style tournament in which the LPs compete head to head. The competition will take place between now and January 26 (the night of the 2020 Grammy Awards), sparking exciting discussion and hopefully getting people to check out and revisit some great, deserving music.
In the coming days, we will pit the records against one another, battle style, and give you the opportunity to vote. The AFH staff has chosen 15 albums that it believes represent the best Hip-Hop of 2019. Inevitably, we’ve left off some LPs that you feel deserve to be included, so, before launching the tournament, we’re opening with a wildcard round where voters can determine the album they think most deserves a spot on the list. We’ve offered some suggested options for ease of voting, but there also is a write-in option, so literally any 2019 album that is worthwhile will have a shot. We’ve listed the 15 releases that are already included on our list (beneath the ballot), so no need to vote on those. Voting will go until 11:59 pm EST on Thursday, January 9. The winning album will be included in the Sweet 16. That first round of the tournament also launches tomorrow (January 9).
These albums are already included: Ambrosia For Heads’ Top 15 Hip-Hop Albums Of 2019 List
Add-2 – Jim Crow The Musical
Benny The Butcher – The Plugs I Met
Big K.R.I.T. – K.R.I.T. IZ HERE
Boogie – Everythings For Sale
Dreamville – Revenge Of The Dreamers III
EarthGang – Mirrorland
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Bandana
Gang Starr – One Of The Best Yet
Griselda – WWCD
Little Brother – May The Lord Watch
Murs, 9th Wonder & The Soul Council – The Iliad Is Dead And The Odyssey Is Over
Rapsody – Eve
Skyzoo & Pete Rock – Retropolitan
Smif-n-Wessun – The All
YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy