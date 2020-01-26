Kobe Bryant Has Died At The Age Of 41

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

According to reports, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash, at the age of 41. Bryant was reportedly on his private helicopter with at least 3 other people when a fire broke out on the chopper, causing it to crash. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also on board and died in the crash.

The story was broken by TMZ Sports earlier today (January 26). Bryant was flying over the area of Calabasas in California, when the crash occurred. According to TMZ, Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not among the passengers onboard.

Just last night, LeBron James passed Bryant to become third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Some of Kobe’s last public words were congratulating LeBron on the achievement, saying, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. This is a developing story. Ambrosia For Heads extends its deepest condolences to the Bryant family.