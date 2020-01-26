January 26, 2020 | Published By

Kobe Bryant Has Died At The Age Of 41

According to reports, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash, at the age of 41. Bryant was reportedly on his private helicopter with at least 3 other people when a fire broke out on the chopper, causing it to crash. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, was also on board and died in the crash.

The story was broken by TMZ Sports earlier today (January 26). Bryant was flying over the area of Calabasas in California, when the crash occurred. According to TMZ, Bryant’s wife Vanessa was not among the passengers onboard.

Just last night, LeBron James passed Bryant to become third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Some of Kobe’s last public words were congratulating LeBron on the achievement, saying, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother.”

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters — Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. This is a developing story. Ambrosia For Heads extends its deepest condolences to the Bryant family.

