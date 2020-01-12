Lords Of The Underground Are Back… Don’t Sleep On Real Rap (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

The New Jersey trio of DoItAll, Mister Funke, and DJ Lord Jazz have made their return to music and are gearing up to release their first album in over a decade. Together as Lords Of The Underground, the group released four albums between 1993-2007, but have been relatively quiet in recent years, until now. Known for being one of the key Garden State representers during the 1990s, the new album is appropriately titled So Legendary, and while they have yet to drop the release date and tracklist, they have just released the first single off the album, “Insomniac.”

As with the entirety of the album, “Insomniac” is produced by The Snowgoons, who in the past decade have produced entire albums that similarly rejuvenated the underground careers of ’90s mainstays M.O.P. and ONYX. Here they lace the Lords Of The Underground with a boom-bap beat combined with an electric guitar riff to give DoItAll and Mister Funke a smooth pocket to flow in. The two emcees split the verses between each other, going for eight or four bars at a time and drawing ties between not being able to sleep both literally and figuratively.

Lords Of The Underground Showed New Jersey MCs Were Chief Rockas Too

While L.O.T.U.G. will always be associated with New Jersey, both through their music and their political involvement, the “Insomniac” song and video shows a newfound connection the group has with Germany. Having recorded the entire album with The Snowgoons in their home country, they filmed the music video in Cologne and also shout-out the city in the first verse.

Further building on that connection, Lords Of The Underground are planning a European tour with ONYX this April that will include stops in several German cities. Here is their full list of tour dates for the 2020 So Legendary European Tour:

10.04. Aarau – Switzerland

12.04. Vienna – Austria

15.04. Dortmund – Germany w/ Onyx

16.04. Munich – Germany w/ Onyx

18.04. Bielefeld – Germany w/ Onyx

19.04. Berlin – Germany w/ Onyx

23.04. Stuttgart – Germany w/ Onyx

29.04. Paris – France

02.05. Dresden – Germany w/ Onyx

In 2017, DoItAll ran for office in Newark, New Jersey.

Press image provided by The Snowgoons.