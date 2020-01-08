Mac Miller’s Family Is Releasing The Companion Album To “Swimming”

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

On September 7, 2018, MC/producer Mac Miller died of an overdose at his home in Studio City, California. Earlier that year, Mac had released Swimming, his fifth album. That LP, released through the artist’s REMember Music/Warner Bros. Records, garnered acclaim, including a Grammy nomination as well as selection into Ambrosia For Heads‘ top albums of 2018. On the project, Mac (born Malcolm McCormick), worked with J. Cole, Dam-Funk, Snoop Dogg, and Thundercat, among others.

It also featured contributions from producer/composer Jon Brion. At the time of his death, Mac and Brion were working on a follow-up, Circles.

View this post on Instagram Circles. January 17. A post shared by Mac (@macmiller) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:00am PST

Today (January 8), Mac Miller’s family has revealed that Circles will release this month. On January 17, Mac Miller’s conceptual follow-up will release. In a statement that also included the LP’s artwork, the family wrote:

Here we are. The act of having to write this at all feels surreal. At the time of his passing, Malcolm was well into the process of recording his companion album to Swimmingentitled Circles. Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle. ‘Swimming in Circles’ was the concept. He had been working with Jon Brion, who after hearing some early versions of songs, cleared his calendar to help Malcolm fine-tune them. After his passing, Jon dedicated himself to finishing Circles based on his time and conversations with Malcolm. We are eternally grateful to Jon and to those who gave their best to the difficult and emotional task of putting out this body of work. This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it, how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfinity. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all. With humility and gratitude,

Malcolm’s family

Brion is recognized for his work with Fiona Apple, Aimee Mann, and Rufus Wainwright. In the mid-2000s, the now 56-year-old Brion established a collaborative relationship with Kanye West. The Glen Ridge, New Jersey native worked extensively on 2005’s Late Registration.

Last year, Madlib shared some of the music he and Miller made together. Since his passing, Mac has appeared on music by 88-Keys and The Free Nationals.

Three suspects have been named in connection with the drug sale and trafficking tied to Mac’s overdose.