Redman Samples “Da Rockwilder” & M.O.P. Adlibs To Make A New Banger (Audio)

Redman has been teasing fans with Muddy Waters Too for more than a half-decade. While the sequel to the 1996 LP drags on, Hip-Hop Heads cannot be upset with Reggie Noble for withholding music altogether. In 2018, the Def Squad veteran showered audiences with an onslaught of loosies, many of which attached to music videos. In 2019, he worked with E-40 (alongside Method Man) as well as released more music with his EDM-tinged side project, 1000 Volts. However, to kick off a new decade, Funk Doc gives fans 3 Joints, a triple-pack to get the year started.

The Gilla House release begins with “It’s A Banguh.” The song reworks one of Red’s biggest hits, 1999’s “Da Rockwilder” (with Method Man and Reggie’s longtime producer the song is named after). Additionally, the song uses M.O.P. adlibs from 2000’s “G Building” to create a vibe that feels like Timberland boots on club couches. “I’m focused now, no drama / Follow my path, it ain’t built for Ferragamos / Wake up grindin’, I’m stackin’ on the commas / I feel like Maury said, ‘you ain’t the father!’” He then shouts of 1990s peers Missy and OutKast. Mash Out Posse’s Lil Fame and Billy Danze adlibs make the chorus for Redman. Later in the song, the MC mimics the Brooklyn, New York duo’s “hold that!” Just over a decade ago, the MC guested on M.O.P.’s “Riding Through” from their Foundation album. Lil Fame is also currently on the official AFH Playlist, alongside O.C. and D.I.T.C.

Last month, Redman and VIBE‘s Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas conducted a special Real Ones episode interview. In the conversation, Reggie explained why he feels as though he’s the 11th member of the Wu-Tang Clan. The MC/producer also discussed why he’s worked as a backstage hand volunteer at Governor’s Ball. Additionally, he spoke about his current relationship with Erick Sermon. Time will tell if 2020 is the year for Muddy Waters Too. In the meantime, the lyrical legend gave Heads three new joints to burn.

