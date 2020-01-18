Royce 5’9’s Tracklist For “The Allegory” Features Griselda, Vince Staples & DJ Premier
Yesterday (January 17), Royce 5’9 released the second video single to his 2020 album, The Allegory. The follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed The Book Of Ryan has thus far included “Black Savage” (featuring T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid, and White Gold) as well as “Overcomer” (featuring Westside Gunn).
While the first single was part of Roc Nation’s NFL initiative, playing during broadcasts and other league events, the more recent glimpse made noise for its verbal jabs at Yelawolf and Kid Rock, along with a video that told the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Royce 5’9 Explains How Griselda Has Avoided Some Of Slaughterhouse’s Mistakes
Royce 5’9 now releases the tracklist, guest, and artwork information to an album that he exclusively produced. The LP features longtime affiliates Griselda, with Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine spread out across three songs. Other guests include Slaughterhouse’s Kxng Crooked, PRhyme’s DJ Premier, as well as a league of impressive younger spitters, including Vince Staples, Oswin Benjamin, and G Perico. Royce’s brother Kid Vishis also appears on the February 21 release from Heaven Studios/eOne.
The Allegory tracklist and artwork:
1. ‘Mr. Grace’ (Intro)
2. ‘Dope Man” feat. Emanny & Cedric The Entertainer
3. ‘I Don’t Age’
4. ‘Pendulum’ feat. Ashley Sorrell
5. ‘I Play Forever’ feat. Grafh
6. ‘Ice Cream’ (Interlude)
7. ‘On The Block’ feat. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier
8. ‘Generation Is Broken”
9. ‘Overcomer’ feat. Westside Gunn
10. ‘Mrs. Grace’’ (Interlude)
11. ‘Thou Shall’ feat. Kid Vishis
12. ‘FUBU’ feat. Conway The Machine
13. ‘A Black Man Favorite Shoe’ (Skit)
14. ‘Upside Down’ feat. Ashley Sorrell & Benny The Butcher
15. ‘Perspective’ (Skit)
16. ‘Tricked’ feat. KXNG Crooked
17. ‘Black People In America’
18. ‘Black Savage’ feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi The Prynce & T.I.
19. ‘Rhinestone Doo Rag’
20. ‘Young World’ feat. Vince Staples & G Perico
21. ‘My People Free’ feat. Ashley Sorrell
22. ‘Hero’ feat. White Gold
DJ Premier & Royce 5’9 Talk All Things PRhyme (AFH TV Video)
This week, Royce guested and produced for Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.
