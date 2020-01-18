Royce 5’9’s Tracklist For “The Allegory” Features Griselda, Vince Staples & DJ Premier

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Yesterday (January 17), Royce 5’9 released the second video single to his 2020 album, The Allegory. The follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed The Book Of Ryan has thus far included “Black Savage” (featuring T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid, and White Gold) as well as “Overcomer” (featuring Westside Gunn).

While the first single was part of Roc Nation’s NFL initiative, playing during broadcasts and other league events, the more recent glimpse made noise for its verbal jabs at Yelawolf and Kid Rock, along with a video that told the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Royce 5’9 Explains How Griselda Has Avoided Some Of Slaughterhouse’s Mistakes

Royce 5’9 now releases the tracklist, guest, and artwork information to an album that he exclusively produced. The LP features longtime affiliates Griselda, with Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine spread out across three songs. Other guests include Slaughterhouse’s Kxng Crooked, PRhyme’s DJ Premier, as well as a league of impressive younger spitters, including Vince Staples, Oswin Benjamin, and G Perico. Royce’s brother Kid Vishis also appears on the February 21 release from Heaven Studios/eOne.

The Allegory tracklist and artwork:

1. ‘Mr. Grace’ (Intro)

2. ‘Dope Man” feat. Emanny & Cedric The Entertainer

3. ‘I Don’t Age’

4. ‘Pendulum’ feat. Ashley Sorrell

5. ‘I Play Forever’ feat. Grafh

6. ‘Ice Cream’ (Interlude)

7. ‘On The Block’ feat. Oswin Benjamin & DJ Premier

8. ‘Generation Is Broken”

9. ‘Overcomer’ feat. Westside Gunn

10. ‘Mrs. Grace’’ (Interlude)

11. ‘Thou Shall’ feat. Kid Vishis

12. ‘FUBU’ feat. Conway The Machine

13. ‘A Black Man Favorite Shoe’ (Skit)

14. ‘Upside Down’ feat. Ashley Sorrell & Benny The Butcher

15. ‘Perspective’ (Skit)

16. ‘Tricked’ feat. KXNG Crooked

17. ‘Black People In America’

18. ‘Black Savage’ feat. Sy Ari Da Kid, White Gold, CyHi The Prynce & T.I.

19. ‘Rhinestone Doo Rag’

20. ‘Young World’ feat. Vince Staples & G Perico

21. ‘My People Free’ feat. Ashley Sorrell

22. ‘Hero’ feat. White Gold

This week, Royce guested and produced for Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.

