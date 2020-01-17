Eminem Has Just Dropped An Album Featuring Black Thought & Royce 5’9. Listen Here.

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Eminem has done it again. Following 2018’s Kamikaze campaign, Marshall Mathers dropped another sneak-attack for fans. Like the last affair, this one comes out of nowhere. Titled Music To Be Murdered By, Em’s eleventh album features Black Thought, Royce 5’9, Q-Tip, and Anderson .Paak, among others. It also has production by Dr. Dre and Alchemist, among others.

Perhaps most notably, Em assembled Slaughterhouse on “I Will”—minus Joe Budden. Royce 5’9, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked reunite for the first time since 2018’s “Timberlan’d Up (Remix).” However, this appearance is alongside Marshall Mathers, who signed the collective to a major label. This revives the chemistry last heard on 2014’s “Psychopath Killer.” Notably, Budden sits out. The ‘House Gang co-founder is currently in retirement from Rap, and was at odds with his former employer in late 2017 through 2018. While Budden has recently said there is no beef between him and Eminem, the MC was critical of Eminem’s recent material, Shady Records’ financial responsibilities to his group, and Marshall’s alleged mishandling of Slaughterhouse production. Eminem struck back both on Kamikaze as well as in a late 2018 interview with Sway Calloway.

Em’s latest album also features a Royce 5’9 on three separate songs, in addition to production credits. Lately, the heralded MC produced the entirety of his upcoming album The Allegory. In late 2019, Royce gave fans a taste of that LP with “Black Savage,” featuring T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid.

Unlike recent albums, Dr. Dre is a credited producer. Alchemist, Mr. Porter, and Luis Resto also join Nickel Nine and D-R-E in the production lineup. The late Juice WRLD, Mr. Porter, and Young M.A. also appear on the vocal side.

Last month, Eminem was in a reignited war of words with Nick Cannon.

Two releases on Shady Records, Boogie’s Everythings For Sale and Griselda’s WWCD, were named to Ambrosia For Heads‘ Top Albums Of 2019.

#BonusBeat: Eminem released a video for “Darkness”: