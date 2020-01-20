Screwball Member Hostyle Has Passed Away At The Age Of 47

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Hostyle, a founding member of Queens, New York Hip-Hop group Screwball, has died. R.A. The Rugged Man, Cormega, and other collaborators of the man born Frederick Ivey have acknowledged his passing. He was reportedly 47 years old. His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

With roots dating back to the 1980s, Screwball gained its greatest recognition with 2000’s Y2K: The Album. Released through Tommy Boy Records/Hydra Entertainment, the album by Hostyle, Blaq Poet, and KL boasted production by DJ Premier, Marley Marl, Godfather Don, and Pete Rock. Singles included the controversial “Who Shot Rudy?” and the celebratory “H-O-S-T-Y-L-E,” which was released as a video. Two additional group albums followed.

Hostyle also released a solo LP in 2004, One Eyed Maniac. In addition to Screwball, the LP featured R.A. The Rugged Man and Big Noyd. Hostyle also appeared on albums by Mobb Deep, Beatnuts, DJ Muggs, Molemen, and ‘Mega.

DAMN… the worst news ever. I just found out my people HOSTYLE from SCREWBALL passed away. I just got off the phone with Blaq poet, he confirmed. Screwball brought the Legendary, Street anthems. Legendary shit. That was my man. REST IN PEACE my bro.. This is crazy. #QB — R.A. the Rugged Man (@RAtheRuggedMan) January 20, 2020

Producer/executive Mike Heron, who managed Screwball and signed them to his Hydra imprint, shared some memories of the MC.

Hostyle came in and recorded this fresh out the hospital after recovering from a gunshot to the jaw he caught from an off duty cop. He wanted to get the story off.. https://t.co/j1qS9BFaPK — Mike H. (@mikaelherard) January 20, 2020

In 2008, KL passed away from an asthma attack. Blaq Poet would become one of the early artists on DJ Premier’s Year Round Records label.

Ambrosia For Heads extends condolences to Blaq Poet, Solo, and the family, friends, and fans of Hostyle.