January 20, 2020 | Published By

Screwball Member Hostyle Has Passed Away At The Age Of 47

Ambrosia For Heads
Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.
App Store App Store
Payment methods

Hostyle, a founding member of Queens, New York Hip-Hop group Screwball, has died. R.A. The Rugged Man, Cormega, and other collaborators of the man born Frederick Ivey have acknowledged his passing. He was reportedly 47 years old. His cause of death has not been made public at this time.

With roots dating back to the 1980s, Screwball gained its greatest recognition with 2000’s Y2K: The Album. Released through Tommy Boy Records/Hydra Entertainment, the album by Hostyle, Blaq Poet, and KL boasted production by DJ Premier, Marley Marl, Godfather Don, and Pete Rock. Singles included the controversial “Who Shot Rudy?” and the celebratory “H-O-S-T-Y-L-E,” which was released as a video. Two additional group albums followed.

Prince Paul Throws Together An Ill Mix Of Ice Cube, Screwball, GZA & Young MC (Audio)

Hostyle also released a solo LP in 2004, One Eyed Maniac. In addition to Screwball, the LP featured R.A. The Rugged Man and Big Noyd. Hostyle also appeared on albums by Mobb Deep, Beatnuts, DJ Muggs, Molemen, and ‘Mega.

Producer/executive Mike Heron, who managed Screwball and signed them to his Hydra imprint, shared some memories of the MC.

Blaq Poet – Looking For Trouble ft Chino XL, Vinnie Paz & Spit Gemz (Audio)

In 2008, KL passed away from an asthma attack. Blaq Poet would become one of the early artists on DJ Premier’s Year Round Records label.

Ambrosia For Heads extends condolences to Blaq Poet, Solo, and the family, friends, and fans of Hostyle.

Ambrosia For Heads

Most Recent Stories

Page Kennedy Pulls Up On Challenging Issues & Confronts Them With Hard Bars (Video)
Who Had The Best Rap Album Of 2019 (Battle 12): Griselda vs. Benny The Butcher
Joe Budden Responds To Eminem’s Latest Disses
Who Had The Best Rap Album Of 2019 (Battle 11): Little Brother vs. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
Memphis Bleek Recalls A Wild Story About JAY-Z’s Early Stash Of Cash (Video)
Who Had The Best Rap Album Of 2019 (Battle 10): Rapsody vs. Big K.R.I.T.