Ava DuVernay Is Making A Documentary On The Life Of Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s life story is being told in the form of a documentary film by a fellow hometown visionary. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay is confirmed to produce and direct an upcoming film on the slain Los Angeles, California MC, entrepreneur, and activist. It will be a collaboration between Ava’s ARRAY and Nip’s Marathon Productions.

Deadline reports that the acclaimed director of Selma, A Wrinkle In Time, When They See Us, and 13th was specifically sought out by Nipsey Hussle’s family. The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix—who reportedly paid “high eight figures.” DuVernay grew up in Lynwood, just miles from where Nipsey was raised.

Meek Mill Explains How Nipsey Hussle Taught Him To Stay Away From The Hood (Video)

This week, Ava’s company is premiering the Cherish The Day series on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel. DuVernay, a former MC in Figures Of Speech, is experienced in Hip-Hop documentaries. Her 2008 film This Is The Life: How The West Was One examined The Good Life Café, a Hip-Hop venue from the 1990s. The movie included interviews with members of Freestyle Fellowship, Jurassic 5, The Visionaries, Project Blowed, and L.A. Symphony.

The Good Life Health Food Centre’s weekly open-mic shows took place on Crenshaw, the same street that was home to Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon clothing store. That site was where the rapper was fatally shot on March 31, 2019. He was just 33 years old.

Ava DuVernay Is Making A Prince Documentary Series

The two artists shared a respect during Nipsey Hussle’s life:

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@ava) on Apr 1, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

Last month, Nipsey Hussle’s family accepted his first Grammy awards. One was for “Best Rap Performance” for “Racks In The Middle,” a 2018 song featuring Roddy Ricch. Additionally, Nip’ was awarded for “Best Rap/Sung Performance” for DJ Khaled’s “Higher,” a posthumous appearance which also features John Legend.