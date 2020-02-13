Colin Kaepernick To Tell His Story In A Memoir & He’s Helping Others Tell Theirs

Colin Kaepernick is being silent no more. The former NFL quarterback and current civil rights activist announced today (February 13) that he will release an autobiography this year through his own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing. Amazon’s popular audio-book wing, Audible, will release the Spoken version of the as-yet-to-be-revealed title and will partner with Colin’s new imprint to create original content from and about other influential figures.

“I learned early on that in fighting against systematic oppression, dehumanization and colonization, who controls the narrative shapes the reality of how the world views society,” Kaepernick said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with USA Today Sports. “It controls who’s loved, who’s hated, who’s degraded and who’s celebrated.” Parts of the story will deal with Colin’s own political awakening and how it affected the NFL in a major way. The rest will be a memoir that reveals the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a star NFL Super Bowl quarterback.

The 32-year-old phenom has been unsigned by NFL teams since 2017 after he protested police brutality against African Americans and other social injustices by implementing a silent protest during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said in the press release. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.” Colin’s goal with the partnership is to “elevate Black and Brown voices who can empower future generations.” He has put his money where his mouth is by engaging in self-empowerment efforts through his Know Your Rights Camps, despite being shunned by NFL teams and has rarely complained about the matter in media interviews or in other public forums.

Instead, Colin is funneling his energies into the book via his publishing company and Audible. He sees the ventures as a parallel track to football. “My desire to play football is still there,” Kaepernick said to USA Today. “I still train five days a week. I’m ready to go, I’m ready for a phone call, tryout, workout at any point in time. I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation. So I hope I get a call this off-season. I’ll be looking forward to it.” After refusing to stand, his actions spurred polarizing reactions from athletes and executives within the NFL to President Donald Trump, who exclaimed that the league should “fire” players who refused to stand for the anthem.

“For me recognizing the importance of our community being able to control our own narratives and tell our own stories, this is something I thought had to be the next stepping-stone for us to properly address and identify not only how we view ourselves, view our communities and how we tell our stories but also giving the world to view us in the way that we want them to as well,” Colin said to USA Today.

The NFL player follows in the footsteps of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant as a publisher.

Press photograph by Amari Kenoly for Ra Vision Media provided by Biz 3.