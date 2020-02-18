“Good Times” Actress Ja’Net DuBois Has Passed Away At Age 74

Emmy Award-winning actress Ja’Net DuBois has passed away at the age of 74 today (February 18). She may be best remembered for playing “Willona Woods” on television’s Good Times series. DuBois played the neighbor character on all six seasons of the show, which premiered between 1974 and 1979. Additionally, she is remembered for co-writing as well as singing the theme song (“Movin’ On Up”) to another popular 1970s sitcom, The Jeffersons.

TMZ reports that DuBois passed away in her sleep at the actress’ Glendale, California residence on Tuesday. Although details are still emerging, DuBois’ death reportedly came as a surprise to loved ones, who notified the publication.

Like Good Times cast-mate John Amos, DuBois experienced a busy and successful career in the decades that followed the CBS series. She won two Emmy Awards for “Best Voice-Over Performance” in 1999, and 2000 respectively. This came from work on The PJ’s (created by Eddie Murphy, Larry Wilmore, and and Steve Tompkins). DuBois also appeared in Good Times co-star Janet Jackson’s “Control” music video, playing her mother. Work on I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, The Wayans Bros., and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle continued well into the 2000s.

Last year, Ja’Net reprised the “Willona Woods” portrayal for ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience special. That December moment also brought back Amos (“James Evans”) to the character who was written off of the show following Amos’ real-life firing. DuBois was also a guest star on many popular 1980s and ’90s television shows. DuBois also recorded several albums during her entertainment career.

Ambrosia For Heads extends condolences to the family of Ja’Net DuBois.