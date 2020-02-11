February 10, 2020 | Published By

Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Tour Dates

One of the hottest tickets in music for 2020 has been announced. The recently-reunited Rage Against The Machine has announced more than 35 dates, worldwide. They are touring with Run The Jewels, who have previously worked with Zack de la Rocha.

Previously, Zack recorded extensively with El-P following the departure from Rage. On a recent episode of The People’s Party With Talib Kweli, El spoke on those records, which have remained unreleased. Zack appeared on Run The Jewels 2, Killer Mike and El’s second R.T.J. album, released in 2014. The boisterous singer is featured on video single “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck).”

Denzel Curry Covers Rage Against The Machine & Slays The Evil Empire

R.A.T.M. reunited (for the second time in its history) in 2019, following confirmation that Zack, Tom Morello, Tim Commeford, and Brad Wilk would play at 2020’s Coachella Valley Music Festival. The quartet previously reconvened in 2007.

R.T.J. is currently recording its fourth album in Jimi Hendrix’s former Electric Lady Studios in Lower Manhattan and Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California (previously owned by The Band).

 

Run The Jewels & Zack de la Rocha Bring Explosive Anti-Tr*mp Energy on Stage (Video)

Run The Jewels tour dates (all with RATM, expect those marked*):
21 March – BUKU Music & Arts Festival – New Orleans, LA, USA*
26 March – Don Haskins – El Paso, TX, USA
28 March – Pan American Center – Las Cruces, NM, USA
30 March – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ, USA
10 April – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA
17 April – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA
21 April – Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA, USA
25 April – Moda Center – Portland, OR, USA
28 April – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA, USA
01 May – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC, Canada
03 May – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB, Canada
05 May – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB, Canada
07 May – Bell MTS Place – Winnipeg, MB, Canada
09 May – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD, USA
11 May – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN, USA
14 May – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO, USA
16 May – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO, USA
23 May – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA, USA
11 June – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN*
19 June – Firefly Festival – Dover, DE, USA
10 July – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI, USA
13 July – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI, USA
21 July – First Ontario Center – Hamilton, ON, USA
23 July – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON, Canada
27 July – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY, USA
29 July – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH, USA
31 July – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA, USA
02 Aug – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC
04 Aug – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC, USA
07 Aug – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ, USA
10 Aug – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY, USA
11 Aug – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY, USA
28 Aug – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK
30 Aug – Reading Festival – Reading, UK
01 Sept – Rock En Seine – Paris, France
04 Sept – Electric Picnic – Stradbally, Ireland
06 Sept – Lollapalooza Berlin – Berlin, Germany
08 Sept – O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic
10 Sept – Tauron Arena – Krakow, Poland
12 Sept – Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Run The Jewels press photograph by Dan Medhurts provided by Run Music.

