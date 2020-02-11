Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Tour Dates
One of the hottest tickets in music for 2020 has been announced. The recently-reunited Rage Against The Machine has announced more than 35 dates, worldwide. They are touring with Run The Jewels, who have previously worked with Zack de la Rocha.
Previously, Zack recorded extensively with El-P following the departure from Rage. On a recent episode of The People’s Party With Talib Kweli, El spoke on those records, which have remained unreleased. Zack appeared on Run The Jewels 2, Killer Mike and El’s second R.T.J. album, released in 2014. The boisterous singer is featured on video single “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck).”
Denzel Curry Covers Rage Against The Machine & Slays The Evil Empire
R.A.T.M. reunited (for the second time in its history) in 2019, following confirmation that Zack, Tom Morello, Tim Commeford, and Brad Wilk would play at 2020’s Coachella Valley Music Festival. The quartet previously reconvened in 2007.
R.T.J. is currently recording its fourth album in Jimi Hendrix’s former Electric Lady Studios in Lower Manhattan and Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California (previously owned by The Band).
View this post on Instagram
On sale Thursday, February 13 from 11am local at runthejewels.com. Poster by @VirgilAbloh.
Run The Jewels & Zack de la Rocha Bring Explosive Anti-Tr*mp Energy on Stage (Video)
Tickets for Rage and RTJ’s shows go on sale on Thursday (February 13).
Talib Kweli & El-P Recall Rawkus Records Taking A Chance On Underground Hip-Hop
Run The Jewels press photograph by Dan Medhurts provided by Run Music.