Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Tour Dates

One of the hottest tickets in music for 2020 has been announced. The recently-reunited Rage Against The Machine has announced more than 35 dates, worldwide. They are touring with Run The Jewels, who have previously worked with Zack de la Rocha.

Previously, Zack recorded extensively with El-P following the departure from Rage. On a recent episode of The People’s Party With Talib Kweli, El spoke on those records, which have remained unreleased. Zack appeared on Run The Jewels 2, Killer Mike and El’s second R.T.J. album, released in 2014. The boisterous singer is featured on video single “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck).”

Denzel Curry Covers Rage Against The Machine & Slays The Evil Empire

R.A.T.M. reunited (for the second time in its history) in 2019, following confirmation that Zack, Tom Morello, Tim Commeford, and Brad Wilk would play at 2020’s Coachella Valley Music Festival. The quartet previously reconvened in 2007.

R.T.J. is currently recording its fourth album in Jimi Hendrix’s former Electric Lady Studios in Lower Manhattan and Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu, California (previously owned by The Band).

Run The Jewels & Zack de la Rocha Bring Explosive Anti-Tr*mp Energy on Stage (Video)

Run The Jewels tour dates (all with RATM, expect those marked*):

21 March – BUKU Music & Arts Festival – New Orleans, LA, USA*

26 March – Don Haskins – El Paso, TX, USA

28 March – Pan American Center – Las Cruces, NM, USA

30 March – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ, USA

10 April – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA

17 April – Coachella – Indio, CA, USA

21 April – Oracle Arena – Oakland, CA, USA

25 April – Moda Center – Portland, OR, USA

28 April – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA, USA

01 May – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC, Canada

03 May – Rogers Place – Edmonton, AB, Canada

05 May – Scotiabank Saddledome – Calgary, AB, Canada

07 May – Bell MTS Place – Winnipeg, MB, Canada

09 May – Denny Sanford Premier Center – Sioux Falls, SD, USA

11 May – Target Center – Minneapolis, MN, USA

14 May – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO, USA

16 May – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO, USA

23 May – Boston Calling Festival – Boston, MA, USA

11 June – Bonnaroo – Manchester, TN*

19 June – Firefly Festival – Dover, DE, USA

10 July – Alpine Valley Music Theatre – East Troy, WI, USA

13 July – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI, USA

21 July – First Ontario Center – Hamilton, ON, USA

23 July – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON, Canada

27 July – KeyBank Center – Buffalo, NY, USA

29 July – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse – Cleveland, OH, USA

31 July – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA, USA

02 Aug – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

04 Aug – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC, USA

07 Aug – BB&T Pavilion – Camden, NJ, USA

10 Aug – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY, USA

11 Aug – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY, USA

28 Aug – Leeds Festival – Leeds, UK

30 Aug – Reading Festival – Reading, UK

01 Sept – Rock En Seine – Paris, France

04 Sept – Electric Picnic – Stradbally, Ireland

06 Sept – Lollapalooza Berlin – Berlin, Germany

08 Sept – O2 Arena – Prague, Czech Republic

10 Sept – Tauron Arena – Krakow, Poland

12 Sept – Stadthalle – Vienna, Austria

Run The Jewels press photograph by Dan Medhurts provided by Run Music.