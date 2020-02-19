Pop Smoke Has Been Shot And Killed During Home Invasion

Twenty-year-old rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly killed this morning (February 19). Per developing reports, the Brooklyn, New York native born Bashar Jackson was fatally shot at a Hollywood Hills, California home that he had been renting.

TMZ reports that two men wearing masks and hoodies unlawfully entered the home, an Airbnb owned by a Los Angeles real estate entrepreneur. Both unidentified men carried firearms and shot Pop Smoke. After the shooting, the men reportedly fled the scene on foot. The incident happened hours after a gathering at the home.

No suspects have been arrested at the time of this report.

The Victor World/Republic Records artist was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in West Hollywood. There, he was pronounced dead.

In the last two years, Pop Smoke had been a rising star within the Brooklyn Drill music scene. The son of Jamaican and Panamanian parents had released collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Travis Scott, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Quavo. Earlier this month, Pop Smoke released a mixtape, Meet The Woo 2. The Top 10-charting project on a major label features Quavo, and Boogie.

Last month, he met with fellow BK rapper Casanova 2X after the two artists were thought to be beefing. The truce came after Meet The Woo 2 advance single “Christopher Walking” was a menacing response diss of the Roc Nation artist as well as rapper Smoove L, following “Demons & Devils.”

Pop Smoke had signed to Steven Victor’s imprint at Republic. Victor is a longtime manager of Pusha-T who has years working at labels including Def Jam, G.O.O.D. Music, and Jive.

This disturbing and tragic incident follows high-profile Hip-Hop artist killings, including Nipsey Hussle, XXXTentacion, and Chinx Drugs, among others.

Ambrosia For Heads extends condolences to the family of Pop Smoke.