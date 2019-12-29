December 28, 2019 | Published By

D Smoke Shows He’s Much More Than A Winner Of A Rap Competition (Video)

Ambrosia For Heads
Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.
App Store App Store
Payment methods

After impressing judges T.I., Cardi B. and Chance the Rapper and winning Netflix’s Hip-Hop competition show, Rhythm & Flow, D Smoke has finally released his first music video this week in support of his debut album, Inglewood High.

The LP was released back in October, a few weeks after the show made its debut on Netflix. It spans 21-minutes with seven tracks. The new visual is for the single “Lil’ Red,” which shows the rapper weaving through lyrics in English and Spanish while detailing the story of a character who went down the wrong path in life.

MF DOOM Is Hip-Hop’s Grinch As He Steals Jewels With Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy

The video shows a child being bombarded with roughhousing grown peers, signifying an upbringing that encourages violence and aggression. With images of a woman bearing a child and D Smoke peering in his rear view mirror at the young adult, “Lil’ Red” is fully realized. D Smoke raps: “A lil’ motherf*cker with the will to kill / Another real motherf*cker, he peeled his shield / And it never yielded, never been to Brazil / Motherf*cker, never seen the other side of the wheel, motherf*cker / Manipulated by the older generation / Never gave a f*ck about they integration / Into a world where they had a label with patience / He’d rather have them flames in his laces.” Smoke’s fast-flow over Woah Beast’s production only slows down for the song’s hook, which Smoke repeats: “Lil’ Red, Lil’ Red / Took that game to the head / Cook that slang for the bread / Bookbag hang with a TEC / Lil’ Red, Lil’ Red / Got three chains on his neck / Papi chained in the feds / Rocky, bang with the best.”

D Smoke proves that he’s a voice in Rap that can hold his own, outside of Netflix’s competition show. Only time will tell how the rapper develops his own lane for the future of his career.

Ambrosia For Heads

Most Recent Stories

The Upcoming Documentary On Michael Jordan & The Bulls’ Last Dance Looks Amazing
Drake Explains Why Pusha-T Revealing His Son Was A Genius Chess Move
Drake Declares War On Pusha-T, Diddy & More In A Song Full Of Sneak Disses
MF DOOM Is Hip-Hop’s Grinch As He Steals Jewels With Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy
Public Enemy Will Receive A Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award
A New Documentary Shows Kevin Hart’s Flaws With Brutal Honesty (Video)