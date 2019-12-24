MF DOOM Is Hip-Hop’s Grinch As He Steals Jewels With Your Old Droog & Mach-Hommy

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Yesterday (December 23), Your Old Droog released his third album of 2019. Following April’s It Wasn’t Even Close and June’s conceptual Transportation, the Brooklyn, New York MC delivers Jewelry. The latest self-released LP features Matisyahu and Tha God Fahim. However, it also reprises the early ’19 “RST” chemistry between MF DOOM and Mach-Hommy.

Produced by Preservation (Mos Def, Brownsville Ka, GZA), the song opens with Y.O.D rhymes. “Left comparisons alone / Real ones never thought I was a clone / Even with all the conspiracy theorists, my spirit’s shown / Have b*tches wet off the baritone,” he raps, alluding to five-year-old theories that the elusive MC was actually Nas. Since then, Droog stepped into the light and showed that he is his own man with a unique style. His inventive approach goes on in the ensuing bars to subtly allude to MC Shan’s involvement in Pop/Reggae artist Snow, as well as Jim Carey’s satire of the artist on In Living Color. Mach-Hommy, who has been recently photographed chilling with JAY-Z, lampin’ at Rick Rubin’s lab, and bumping in Dr. Dre’s studio speakers, is up next. He’s another MC who seemingly prefers the act of rhyming to the fanfare of letting fans know too much. Last year, Hommy appeared on Evidence’s Weather Or Not, voted the Best Album Of 2018 by AFH readers.

DOOM bats third on the track, following an interlude. “Villain in your presence /Shots of premium brown, No chasers for the peasants,” he begins. “Come with a whole lot to give, and take as well / Take this L, and flip it to a seven / Right before you take this Miller, flip the 211 / To keep applying all the truth you learnin’, brethren / Forever new beginning, no concern for the ending / Remain fearless / Flagrant, plus peerless / Stay stronger / Even longer than a beer piss.” DOOM shouts out his collaborator Y.O.D, before referencing fashion while adding some jewels. Metal Face is one of Droog’s veteran champions, along with Pharoahe Monch. The thematic Jewelry (emphasized by the music videos below) is right in time for the Hanukkah holiday, which began on December 22. Other producers include Edan, Quelle Chris, and Fahim.

This year, Mach-Hommy partnered with DJ Muggs for Tuez-Les Tous. He also released Wap Konn Joj!. Apart from Droog, DOOM has worked with Open Mike Eagle, Tuxedo, and Bishop Nehru this year.

