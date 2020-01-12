Smoke DZA & Benny Take A Pete Rock Production To The Streets Of New York (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Smoke DZA and Benny The Butcher are warming up the frigid streets of New York with their brand of bully-bars over dope production. On their latest adventure, Statue Of Limitations, this destructive duo links up with Pete Rock for this collaborative EP that is six songs, 20 minutes of all-killer, no-filler.

Having since dropped Prestige Worldwide (co-starring Curren$y), DZA is still hard at work on this 2019 gem. The new video for the song “By Any Means” is just what the doctor ordered to jump-start 2020. Taking some knocking Pete Rock sounds, the video is a straightforward trip to the New York streets. The Harlem rep and the Buffalo native kick it at night, with some footage of the old Rotten Apple that inspires all three artists.

Benny, Smoke DZA & Westside Gunn Glide Over Smooth Pete Rock Production (Video)

The song reflects what’s going on in the city. DZA and The Butcher push competition against the ropes while giving kudos to all the menaces and maestros of the microphone. Directed by Rook (with photography by Frankie Fire), RFC and Griselda put their spin on the signature Times Square look, equipped with expensive shine while still connecting to the essence of where Hip-Hop came from.

“Me and Benny [The Butcher] the tag team champs,” Smoke shared with The FADER, “And we just giving y’all that New York feel for the 2020.” Benny added: “Me and [Smoke] DZA are brothers, anytime we on a track we just showing our lyrical dominance.”

