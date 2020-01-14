Cam’ron Details Refusing To Pay A Threatening Suge Knight (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Late last month Harlem’s own Cam’ron released his seventh solo album, Purple Haze 2. The 15-years-later sequel to 2004’s Purple Haze features Wale, Max B, and fellow Diplomats co-founder Jim Jones. Throughout the LP, Killa Cam spills knowledge from his nearly 25 years in Rap. There are recollections about late nights at JAY-Z’s State Street stash spot before Rap, some street insights surrounding the death of his former band-mate Big L, and backing down Suge Knight.

Over the Heatmakerz’-produced “Fast Lane” (embedded below), Cam recalls an altercation he had with Suge Knight over a Tupac sample. “In the club in L.A., me and Tito poppin’, yeah, we had a good night / Walked up out of it, got approached by Suge Knight / He said I owed him money (For a Tupac beat?), started screwin’ / I said, ‘No, I don’t homie now tell me what we doin’?’ (What we doin’?) / He said, ‘How you figure?’ (Figure), I said, ‘I said so’ / Tito flicked his knife, he was ready to go to death row (Swear to God) / I’m talkin’ kamikaze (‘kaze), but we resolved it calmly (calmly).”

In 2002, Cam’ron released his third album, Come Home With Me, on Roc-A-Fella/Def Jam Records. “Live My Life (Leave Me Alone)” features and production from former Death Row artist Daz Dillinger. The beat pulls from Daz’s previous work on the instrumental for Tupac’s All Eyez On Me opener “Ambitionz Az A Ridah.” Despite Tha Dogg Pound co-founder’s involvement, Cam’ron’s sampling of Tupac’s 1996 hit became cause for Suge’s disgruntlement with the Uptown MC. However, in a recent interview with Shade 45’s DJ Superstar Jay, Cam’ron discusses the brief altercation in more explicit detail.

“Me and my man Tito, we was comin’ out the club, and my other man Jacob York was there and he was like, ‘Yo, Suge is over there and he wants to speak to you.’ But, you know, Suge is Suge. He’d been around [the music business] longer than I had at that particular time, and Come Home With Me had just came out. It was sizzlin, so, I’m coming off a rebound album leaving Epic [Records], joining Roc-A-Fella, so on and so forth. So when I left the club, my man Jacob’s like, ‘Suge over there, he wants to speak to you.’ I’m like, ‘Suge Knight? Aight. Yeah, tell him to come in.'”

Then, Cam dives deeper, explaining how the aforementioned record with Daz (who was beefing with Knight and partner Kurupt at the time) caused some disruption between he and Suge. “So he comes over, he’s like, ‘Yo what’s up?’ And I’m like, ‘Yo what’s up, bruh? How you doin?’ He’s like, ‘I’m good, but you owe me some money.’ And I’m like, ‘Yo, what you talkin’ bout man?’ He’s like, ‘Nah, you owe me some money. You used that Tupac beat on your album, that’s my beat.’ And I’m like, ‘Well Daz came to the studio, and played it over.’ Cam’ron shouts out the platinum producer/MC, who he says, did not sample the 1996 original. Instead, Daz flipped something new. Knight at the time, disagreed. According to Cameron Giles, Knight said, “‘Well Daz ain’t got no say-so; that’s my beat, and you owe me money.’ And I’m like, ‘Ayo bruh, I ain’t giving you no bread, what’s popping?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I tell you now: I f*ck ni**as up who don’t give me my money.’ So now my man [Tito is] starting to flinch [like he is ready to attack]. So I’m like, ‘Yo, I f*ck ni**as up too. What we doin? What’s poppin’?’ And he was like, ‘You know what, it ain’t even no big deal, bruh. We all good. It’s all good.’ And that’s the end of the story.'”

In closing, Cam’ron admits that even though Suge would end up dropping the issue altogether, it should have been handled in a much more professional manner. Cam digresses, “I don’t know him [Suge Knight] that well, and he’s in jail going through whatever he’s going through. So, I ain’t gonna try to sh*t on his name or nothing, but I just thought that he probably thought we would be intimidated and prey on that, and I wasn’t intimidated cause it’s something we could have handled business-wise.

But, just three in the morning or two in the morning outside the club in L.A. and it was just more of a street situation, and we with that. So, if it was business he could’ve called me tomorrow and discussed it and we could have handled it the right way. But, to be honest he didn’t even trip after that. He just walked away.”

#BonusBeat: Listen to Cam’ron’s “Fast Lane” from Purple Haze 2: