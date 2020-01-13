Deniro Farrar, Lute & Elevator Jay Rap With Heart And A Vision For A Better Life (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Early last year, Charlotte, North Carolina MC Deniro Farrar released his most recent EP, Re-Up, his first since 2017’s Mind Of A Gemini II. Next month, Farrar will debut the release of his ninth EP, Sole Food. In anticipation, Deniro has linked up with fellow North Carolina reps Lute and ElevatorJay for visuals to his earnest single, “Gon’ Be.”

Directed by Kosmic Shots, the video opens with Farrar rapping in his living room as his unsatisfied partner unsympathetically exclaims her wishes for him to “get a f*ckin’ job.” Despite his retort that Rap is a real career, Farrar leaves his girlfriend and microphone, post haste. With Lars Viola’s soulful instrumental en tow, Deniro opens the track with a guttural chorus. Then, the former Black Flag artist opens up, rapping charismatically about his struggles with record labels, money, and the streets.

Farrar divulges, “But I just keep truckin it / I done fell in love with it / Pistol out, safety, play with me and I’m bussin’ it / Burned so many times now I’m strugglin’ to trust / These b*tches wanna f*ck now I’m strugglin’ with lust / Askin’ God if there’s a Heaven for a ni**a like us / Or better yet me / But I don’t wanna die just to see / Couple ni**as changed up that was riding with me / Peeped everything, I might not say nothin’, but I see / Four years straight, I was signed to a major / That ain’t do sh*t for me / The lessons I learned later / Made me even greater / Hustle harder and I’m grateful / Won’t nobody give you sh*t and strings come with the favors / Millie on the crib and it came with no neighbors / Me, my sons, and my guns, and a whole ‘lotta acres / Nights on the block serve fiends like a waiter / Taking orders on the phone for ni**as that want it catered / Root to all evil is the money, get your evil up / Cold ass world, that’s why I’m riding with my heater tucked.”

Lute follows, rapping passionately about his journey in the game. The Dreamville artist spits, “Ni**as judge me but don’t know the half / Ni**as count me out but can’t do the math / Pull up on the West side they like, ‘You the man.’ / I’m like, ‘Nah, I just had a plan’ / Wouldn’t be a real ni**a if I didn’t like to see my ni**as win / Couple ni**as got the city on 10 / Much respect, don’t let the hate reflect the ni**a within / I’m still learnin, my wheels still turnin’ / Foot on the gas, I ain’t / Worried bout the sh*t in my past / The people I passed / My only concern is will it outlast / Pay me in cash / Free me at last / The whip never crashed / Cause I’m in control / Can’t f*ck with the flow / I’m hot like a stove / The miles that I drove / Got further to go / The sh*t that I wrote / Came straight from the soul / I’m fully exposed / I rose from the cracks / Rapping is wack / Don’t fall for the trap / Or the pat on the back / ‘Cause ni**as be cap / F*ck all my stats.”

Deniro Farrar’s Sole Food, releases this coming February. 2017’s Mind Of A Gemini II featured Denzel Curry. Managed by Little Brother’s Rapper Big Pooh, Lute is prominently featured on Dreamville’s Grammy-nominated Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Elevator Jay was featured on Lute’s stellar West 1996, Pt. 2 album on the ‘Ville from 2017.