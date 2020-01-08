Griselda’s Hype Williams-Directed Music Video Shows Their Street Dreams Came True

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

The Griselda Records family has dropped a slew of music videos over the last half-decade and beyond. The visuals are often like the music: rooted in the street with a no-nonsense approach to being the best out. However, following late November’s WWCD (named one of Ambrosia For Heads’ “Best Albums Of 2019”), the Shady Records-backed act has reason to flex a little differently. Enter Hype Williams. While Griselda has worked with Hip-Hop’s elite over the years, including Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Pete Rock, Royce 5’9, Pusha-T, 50 Cent, and Just Blaze, this is the first time they have worked with a director of Hype’s caliber. Williams’ lens made iconic videos for Biggie Smalls, Puff Daddy, Nas, JAY-Z, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliott, and a host of others. Although Hype is known for helping inspire the “shiny suit era” term for some of those artists, Griselda gives him one of their grimiest songs.

The video for lead single “DR. BIRDS” starts with the first half-minute of another standout track from WWCD titled “Scotties.” Black and white images of racks of cash, barbed wire, skyscrapers, and a slow-moving car accompany Conway The Machine and Westside Gunn’s trade-off. Then, there’s a literal splash of color as the xylophone from “DR. BIRDS” drops in. Rocking all kinds of designer brands from Off White to Versace, the trio of MCs spit their illicit bars with gusto.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Westside Gunn, Conway & Benny Will Never Compromise The Griselda Sound (AFH TV Video)

Every few lines brightly colored firearms swirl around the screen in kaleidoscopic fashion. We also see bricks of dope with “brick” written on them just like the song’s humorous hook suggests. The vibrant visuals fit well with the Buffalo Kids’ conviction that their music is fine art.

AFH TV recently interviewed Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher about the album. There is also a separate Plugs I Met (also named among AFH‘s Best Of ’19) conversation with Benny. We are currently offering free 7-day trials.

Daringer & Beat Butcha Detail Producing Griselda’s Album Without Samples (Video)

Griselda songs are currently on the official Ambrosia For Heads Playlist.

Press photograph by Tef Wesley provided by Griselda Records.