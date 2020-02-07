Diamond D Recruits Raekwon, Fat Joe & More For A Video About Being Built To Last

Last year, veteran Bronx, New York MC/producer/DJ Diamond D released his sixth studio album, The Diam Piece 2. The sequel follows 2014’s first Diam Piece, a record that predominantly featured Diamond’s musical talents behind the boards. The D.I.T.C. co-founder has already confirmed that a third installment is coming soon.

With The Diam Piece 2 continuing to sizzle as the third volume awaits, Diamond D drops a visual with fellow New Yorkers Fat Joe, Raekwon, and Fred The Godson for the project’s latest music video. Cameras capture the grit of New York’s cityscape as the trio of Big Apple rappers take a bite out of the producer’s piano and vocal-driven instrumental.

Fat Joe, the pupil who first began working with Diamond D in the late ’80s Ultimate Force days, takes control of the production with a fresh take. Joe Crack begins with words that show his ascent from “Flow Joe” to a Rap veteran living his best life. Fellow BX’er Fred The God’ raps next, a clear understudy of the kind of street imagery and hard punchlines from the two Bronx bombers.

Batting last, Raekwon takes over to close out the record. The Wu-Tang Clan MC pays homage to the same city streets that bred them. Shallah raps, “Bank accounts look like fake accounts, the wave is the sh*t / Somethin’ that my mama said karma is real deal / Either you get on or get killed / Salute the East, pop, welcome to the state / The Bronx put us on from Diggin’ In The Crates / Pay your homage stay in drama, collect the llama / Smoking good-boy, pullin’ Dawns out in Ferragamos / We the sh*t, read the sh*t / Couple legends that live good / Blow your ass up if you flake / It’s just a message / Grown and reckless / Still humble of the jungle.”

Last month, Diamond D’s The Diam Piece 2 won the Wild Card round in an annual competition to determine the year’s best Rap album. The independent LP featured performances from Elzhi, A-F-R-O, Erick Sermon, David Banner, Talib Kweli, Snoop Dogg, Pharoahe Monch, and more.

Last month, Raekwon dropped three-pack The Appetition. F.T.G. linked with SNL Training Dayalum Jay Pharoah for . In December, Joe and Dre (of Cool & Dre) partnered for Family Ties.