Conway & Benny Torch Their Fire In The Booth Freestyle With Hot Verses (Video)

Fresh off of a dominating 2019, the Griselda squad continues their win streak with a quick jaunt across the pond to the UK for an appearance on DJ Charlie Sloth’s Beats 1 Radio.

With the industry’s focused attention and Rap fans rooting the family-rooted label of MCs on, Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine rocked the M-I-C for the latest Fire In The Booth freestyle. Over some grooves by in-house producers Daringer and Beat Butcher (who tag-teamed WWCD), Conway raps, “Sell it for the Shaq, but I get it for the Bryan Shaw / Lettin’ off the MAC, got you ni**as try’na climb a wall / I put the pressure on your shooters like ‘Kawhi The Claw’ / And every verse, I’m applying more / Heard 6ix9ine testified, I ain’t surprised at all / We do the walk-ups, my ni**a, we ain’t drivin’ by / I brought Flee with me, and he been dyin’ to slide / My ni**a did 12 years for lettin’ iron fly / Left when he was 16, he came home Zion-sized.”

Westside Gunn, Benny & Conway Explain Why Griselda Was The Best Rap Crew Of 2019

DJ Charlie Sloth was definitely impressed by the bars being dropped during this Beats 1 Radio, but points were shaved off from the Buffalo, New York Rap crew as Westside Gunn and BSF/Griselda MC/producer Rick Hyde sat this round out. Instead, he offered his support for the crew, as Benny The Butcher flexed his skills over Daringer’s street-fueled production.

Benny came up next to swing for the fences as he re-imagined his verse from “Jackpot,” a standout cut from his sixth mixtape, A Friend of Ours. Stretching the work to add a few extra lines for good measure, Westside may be on to something by letting people know that the vision for the collective is clear in 2020.

Conway, Westside Gunn & Benny Break Down The History Of The Griselda Movement (Video)

Benny’s The Plugs I Met and Griselda’s WWCD were each named to Ambrosia For Heads‘ Best Albums Of 2019 list. Music from the collective is currently on the official AFH Playlist.