Jadakiss Teams Up With Rick Ross On A Song For His Special Someone (Video)

Jadakiss is releasing his long-awaited fifth solo album later this month. On February 28, The LOX co-founder will deliver Ignatius.

Featuring Rick Ross and singer Emanny, the Gerard Victor-directed visual is also part of a short film project by the same name. Emmany belts out a beautifully smooth chorus, while Jada’ and Rozay recapture the chemistry of 2013’s “Oil Money Gang” and 2010’s “Maybach Music 3.” The trio talk that talk with their distinct voices reigning supreme over the luxe-produced soundtrack with Jadakiss batting first.

Following the same storyline of the diamond heist that previously happened in the “ME” music video, ‘Kiss and company get ready for an upscale party. With his female accomplice tagging alongside Jada’ (she’s also his diamond supplier), ‘Kiss finesses the deal with a twist ending you have to see, as Emanny and R.R. watch on from the stage and VIP.

The song’s title is a direct nod to Jadakiss’ first three breakthrough LPs: 2001’s Kiss The Game Goodbye, 2004’s Kiss Of Death, and 2009’s The Last Kiss, while his album honors his departed friend, Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson. Jackson, who passed away from cancer in 2017. Icepick served as a producer, A&R and manager for the Ruff Ryders collective. “The project is beautiful,” Jada told HipHopDX in a recent sit-down. “It’s not like nothing out there. It’s not turn-up; it’s real pain…it’s just real music. It’s real musical. It’s beautiful. You need it. I love how it’s put together sonically. I think my fans, old and new, will be able to really enjoy this body of work.”

Prior to Ignatius, Jada’s 2015 Top 5 Dead Or Alive album, which featured Future, Jeezy, Nas, the late Nipsey Hussle and others, started off a chain of reaction from fans looking for the street lyricist to do more collaborative work. He answered the people’s calls by releasing a joint project called Friday On Elm Street in 2017 with Fabolous.

As one-third of The LOX, Jada is opening the book on some of his past hits next to Sheek Louch and Styles P for the Gods of Rap tour. Hitting the UK, the trio will join the aforementioned Nas, DMX, and Gang Starr to support One Of The Best Yet, which is the first Gang Starr album in 16 years.

