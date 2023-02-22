Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Receives A 60 Years To Life Sentence

Next month marks the fourth anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death. Approaching that March 31 milestone, the man deemed responsible for killing the famed artist and entrepreneur has received a sentence for the action. Today (February 22), a jury decided that Eric Ronald Holder, Jr. will spend 60 years to life behind bars for taking the life of Ermias Asghedom in 2019.

This afternoon, Holder was sentenced to up to 25 years for shooting Hussle and another 25 years for firearm enhancements added to the charge. Additionally, he was convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for injuring two other people in the incident, for which he was sentenced to an additional 10 years.

In the courtroom, Holder’s father prepared a statement for Nipsey’s family. “I know there are not enough words or apologies that will fill the void, the loss, the pain, the deep sorrow the family of Ermias Asghedom is experiencing. You cannot imagine the agony, the grief, the utter disbelief and devastation I feel knowing my son, Eric Jr., took another person’s life,” said the letter, according to CNN. The letter was read aloud. Mr. Holder added that his son has a history of mental health battles, and suffered the loss of his mother just weeks before the fatal March 31, 2019 shooting outside the Marathon store in South Los Angeles, California.

Holder was found guilty in July 2022 of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Nipsey. The year prior, the artist released Victory Lap. Hussle’s first major label-distributed release was later nominated for a Grammy.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar rapped as Nipsey speaking from beyond life on the Grammy-winning “The Heart Part 5.” In the music video, he appeared in the likeness of his late peer, friend, and collaborator.