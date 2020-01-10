Rapsody’s Dedication To Afeni Shakur Reminds Women To Keep Ya Head Up (Video)

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

Rapsody released one of 2019’s best albums with Eve. In 2020, she continues to promote the body of work in 2020 with a fresh visual that pays tribute to Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur. The video to the song featuring PJ Morton arrives on what would have been Afeni’s 73rd birthday. She passed away in 2016.

The music video finds the Snow Hill, North Carolina lyricist stepping behind-the-scenes to let her pen do the talking. Pulling from an old video of Tupac speaking with a group of women, “AFENI” samples his live version of “Keep Ya Head Up,” and takes viewers through an experience many can relate to. Directly addressing the misogyny and mistreatment that many Black women endure, Rap’ sends a thoughtful call-out. “To protect our lives / you got’ take it to the limit? / Rib of my rib / do you still feel us in ya?” she raps over the 9th Wonder-produced cut.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Using the Pac sample has been one that Rapsody has wanted to do for years because “Keep Ya Head Up” is one of her favorite songs. “I remember how much that video and that song meant to me as a young girl,” she shared with Refinery 29, who premiered the video. “To see somebody in Hip-Hop with such a strong voice like Tupac make a record that was specifically talking to Black women, and to talk to us the way he did…and then for him to talk to the brothers like, ‘What are we doing? We have to protect our women more. We have to be the men that we were meant to be.’ He was the man he was because of who his mother was and how she raised him.” In a recent chat with Ambrosia For Heads, Rapsody revealed that the Shakur estate had contacted her, praising the message of the song.

Cam Be directs the graceful video, which dramatizes challenging relationships through Rapsody’s call for greater recognition towards women. “My sisters, I know we on it I feel your pain, I’ma woman disappointed / They should never take what’s never given to ’em ’cause they want it / I was taught if you love me you would never cut corners / What we made in the night, we gotta raise in the morning / This a sucka-ni**as warning / You should never hit a woman, we should have some things in common / Just like common he respect us / It’s a law it’s not lecture How you love us it affect us,” she raps. Rapsody and PJ Morton appear in the video.

In 2019, PJ released PAUL. The LP features Rapsody as well as Tobe Nwigwe and Jojo. Eve was recently named by AFH as one of 2019’s Best Albums as well as inclusion in the Top 25 Albums Of The 2010s.

#BonusBeat: A video clip from Rapsody’s recent conversation with AFH about Eve: