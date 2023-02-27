LL Cool J Gets His Bell Rocked On Hot Ones

“I’m damn near in crackhead mode right now. It’s like some crackhead sh…” LL Cool J recently appeared on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” the show where celebrities take on the challenge of eating increasingly spicy wings. The legendary rapper and actor was clear from the start that he prefers to avoid spicy foods in restaurants. What followed was one of the funniest episodes from the series in a long time, as he at times literally fought his way through what was a demonstrably torturous experience.

Throughout his appearance LL showed why he is Hi-Hop’s original G.O.A.T., throwing several hilarious one liners out, off the top. Many times, he sneakily incorporated Hip-Hop references, shouting “woo ha” at one point, as a sly nod to Busta Rhymes, and saying about one sauce that he was “Going back to caliente,” a throwback to his 1988 banger “Goin’ Back To Cali,” from Walk Like A Panther and the Less Than Zero soundtrack. At one point, he also shouts “it’s getting hot in herre,” word to Nelly.

While the man born Todd Smith’s charismatic humor is on full display throughout the episode, he also sprinkles in plenty of jewels about his history and love for Hip-Hop culture. He recalls meeting Def Jam co-founder Rick Rubin when Cool J was only 14 years old, and being surprised that the legendary producer was not Black. In speaking about his role in the recent star-studded Grammy tribute in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, LL said “For years, Hip-Hop has been served in a greasy brown paper bag. I wanted it to be served on a silver platter and, thankfully, it was.”

LL also throws out several quips that provide insight into how he tries to live his life and what has allowed him to be successful in the entertainment business for 40 years. “Discipline equals freedom,” he says in response to a question about his longevity. He notes that several people have talent but the ones who persist have discipline, and there are few of them. For a man who once made a song about how “bad” he was, he also shares that behind doors, he shares with his team that “ego is not your amigo.”

In the final moments, LL discusses his upcoming album produced by A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip and why his company Rock The Bells is a life mission for him. For a good laugh, LL Cool J’s appearance on Hot Ones is definitely worth the watch. The episode shows LL having a blast, despite the fact that, in his own words, the hot sauce is “speed bagging” his lips.