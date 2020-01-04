Mick Jenkins Is A Deep MC. His Black Milk-Produced Song Is About Living Carefree

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

It has been over a year since Chicago, Illinois MC Mick Jenkins released Pieces Of A Man. The acclaimed record perfectly encapsulated Jenkins’ style as a mellowed-out deep-thinker with an ear for Jazz production. Following a heralded string of releases, including 2014’s The Water[s] and 2015 follow-up Wave[s], ’18’s Pieces… featured appearances by producers KAYTRANADA, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Black Milk, as well as a feature by Ghostface Killah. With a pen that writes as well as any stoner-philosopher, it’s easy to get lost in Jenkins’ sonically lush music. His newest single, “Carefree,” is no exception.

With Black Milk on the beat, Mick Jenkins hops on “Carefree” with the intent of painting a relaxing picture of a smoke-filled night on the beach surrounded by friends. Simply put: it’s a vibe. Jenkins twists his flow over Black Milk’s pleasantly chill production: “It just don’t look like this, If you living carefree then you probably don’t look like us / Damn, ni**a let me cook right quick, on the beach, Couple ni**as, we was cool and it’s just ’bout dusk / Shorty never smoked Kush like this / On fire, it’s music playin’, grindin’ on me / You know I had to push right back, reflex, respect, No suspect sh*t, came late / Groovy ni**as missed the sunset / We ain’t even give a f*ck got the Backwoods though / Dropped those ni**as, would’ve been upset / Only hit it two times, ’cause I know that the papers more of her speed she could f*ck with / And I like that sh*t, she don’t duck sh*t, but who’s cool?”

His verse details his night escapades, while later in the song, Jenkins deflects any oncoming negativity by peers or bystanders who don’t belong in his circle. It’s an easy song to devour, but as its title states, it’s mostly carefree.

The new single also comes alongside an announcement for Mick Jenkins’ latest project, Circus, which will drop next Friday (January 10). The Circus will be a seven-track project on Free Nation/Cinematic Music Group, and will include a feature by Dreamville duo, EarthGang.

The Circus tracklist and artwork:

1. Same Ol – Prod. by Hit-Boy

2. Carefree – Prod. by Black Milk

3. The Light featuring EarthGang – Prod. by IAMNOBODI

4. Flaunt – Prod. by Da-P

5. The Fit – Prod. by Bizzness Boi, Fortune, and Coop the Truth

6. I’m Convinced – Prod. by DJ FU & Beat Butcha

7. Different Scales – Prod. by Martin Sky & Chirashe

Black Milk, who released Fever-companion DiVE last year, is also said to be producing Cypress Hill’s upcoming album.