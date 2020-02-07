Black Thought Pops Up At Rapsody’s Show To Rip Another Incredible Freestyle (Video)

Last night (February 6), Rapsody performed at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, New York. After touring with Big K.R.I.T. in late 2019, the Jamla Records MC is headlining the A Black Woman Created This Tour (dates below), which also features Sa-Roc.

Black Thought, who has worked with Rap’ several times, appeared on stage as the Eve creator performed “OPRAH” from her stellar 2019 Eve LP. He hugged the collaborator from 2017’s “Nobody” and 2018’s “Dostoyevsky.” Then, at 1:40 in the video (shot by attendee Andrew W.), he blessed show-goers with a fresh freestyle that appears to be off the top of the head.

Rapsody’s Dedication To Afeni Shakur Reminds Women To Keep Ya Head Up (Video)

“What’s a fly c*on to a tycoon? / I represent from midnight to high noon / I just pulled up, out the side room / To let you know it’s time to turn up, like the volume / Yo Rap’, we got the band back together, listen / I’m the man, no one can do it better, listen / And I am, Black, as ugly as ever, listen / It’s a difference when you makin’ more than seven figures / I just tell ’em ‘jump!’ / Machine gun pump / The sawed-off shotgun, hand on the pump / Impeach an MC just like Trump / Soldier Fortune magazine man of the month / The man on the moon / These Tony Clifton-ass MCs, they got jokes, but I am un-amused / I send a message to my goons with the broom / Get your pieces swept up by the doctors of doom / Listen, it’s the elephant in the room / Created by a collision of the sun and the moon / My sonogram was the image of a gun in the womb / That’s soon, to be opened, and the heroin and the spoon / Astonishing / Ayo, my future lookin’ promising / My skin tone that a crystal clear onyx is / My thoughts let the beats break like the Amishes / A stroke of genius like Mickalene Thomas is / Hip-Hoppin’, body-rockin’, do-what-it-do / We be the living definition of improving the groove / I use the same tools to shoot that Kubrick use,” he raps. Several lyrics reference Rapsody songs.

Far from done, Tariq raps, “If you really ain’t nobody ’til somebody love you / I say you ain’t nobody ’til they speaking highly of you / And Rap’, what they don’t want is any kind of trouble / Unless you got a crash dummy or a body double / You got a couple homies that’ll catch a hommie for you? / Well, I’ma fold ni**as, into origami for you / The most notorious / Poet laureate.” He finishes with a quite few more bars acapella. As the DJ says “give it up for the legendary Black Thought,” The Roots MC insists, “Give it up for the legendary Rapsody.”

Eminem & Black Thought Release Their 1st Collabo. The Cypher Is Complete (Audio)

Recently, Rapsody included Black Thought in her Top 5. Last month, Black Thought appeared on Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By.

Eve was recently named by AFH as one of 2019’s Best Albums as well as inclusion in the Top 25 Albums Of The 2010s.

Black Thought Is Teaching A Free Master Class On How To Be An MC

Spotted at GrandGood.

#BonusBeat: Rapsody’s A Black Woman Created This Tour dates: