Jadakiss & Pusha-T Go Head-Hunting For MCs On A Fierce New Collabo (Audio)

As one-third of the iconic trio The Lox, Jadakiss is not only renowned for his impressive discography with Sheek Louch and Styles P, but also for his solo work. It is through this combined catalog work that ‘Kiss has earned the rankings of—in his own words—”Top 5 dead or alive.” Jada’ is currently prepping for the release of his latest project, his first in five years, Ignatius. The album pays tribute and is named after Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, a Ruff Ryders producer/A&R and Jada’s close friend who passed away in 2017 from cancer.

With plans to drop the LP one week from today, on February 28, Jada set the streets on fire with his new track, “Hunting Season.” It features a frequent collaborator and fellow Def Jam Records artist Pusha-T. As two of the best to ever grace the mic with hardcore, street influenced, hustle-inspired raps, both MCs prove why they so revered in the culture for clever wordplay and their charismatic delivery. The track is full of all the grimy lyricism and bag-up references that fans would expect from this dynamic duo.

‘Kiss sets to tone over some booming drums and an eerie piano loop with the hooks that goes, “They been slowed, they not ain’t nothin’ even / It’s a war goin’ on, but ain’t nothin’ bleedin’ / Nah, if it ain’t nothin’ comin’ in, then ain’t nothin’ leavin’ / Yeah, when I think of all these rappers, it’s huntin’ season.”

Then, the Yonkers, New Yorker raps, “For my dawgs in the cage / Slugs in the gauge, they just want a couple of likes, a lil’ love on they page / That just makes me wanna hallow a brother / We supposed to be leaders, then why y’all wanna follow each other? / In my resumé, couldn’t tell you all that I did / I’ve got a couple rappers heads on the wall of my crib / Head-huntin’, so that means they goin’ all in your wig / I make millions, when I die, I leave it all to my kids.”

Not to be outdone, Pusha spits, “They say all’s fair in love and war / You say I moved the line just to score / Headshot to keep Adidas pure / One man army like Ason / Threw more powder in the air than LeBron / I’m sellin’ Avon, that means the foundation is caved on / You know what this commission is based on, believe me / King Push, this is huntin’ season / Billion streams versus a billion fiends, now we even.” Pusha’s bars seemingly address his 2018 on-wax attacks against Drake. During that campaign, the Clipse co-founder spoiled a rollout between Drake and Adidas, who he also presently works with. That same moment also involved Drake’s son Adonis, whose namesake was tied to the Adidas partnership. As a result, the collaboration never happened as planned.

New songs from Jadakiss and Pusha-T are currently on the official Ambrosia For Heads Playlist.