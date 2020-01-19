Joe Budden Responds To Eminem’s Latest Disses

Hip-Hop Fans, please subscribe to AFH TV, a streaming video service focused on real Hip-Hop culture. We already have exclusive interviews, documentaries, and rare freestyles featuring some of Rap’s most iconic artists and personalities, and much more is coming--movies, TV series, talk shows. We need your support. It is only $1.99/month or $12/year, and is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Google TV, for all subscribers. Start your 7-day free trial now. Thank you.

On Friday morning, Eminem surprise-released a new album. His third LP since October of 2017 features an exciting guest list of MCs as well some ongoing jabs at rivals, including MGK, Brand Nubian’s Lord Jamar, and Joe Budden. This weekend, Budden responded to Music To Be Murdered By lyrics on episode #314 of his Joe Budden Podcast With Rory & Mal.

At 20:00, Joe Budden, Rory, Mal, and Parks listened in on the Dr. Dre co-produced “Premonition” intro to Eminem’s 2020 LP. While Joe’s criticism of 2017’s Revival rollout became kindling in a fiery beef for the next year, the Slaughterhouse co-founder praised the new material. “I’ll tell ya one thing, buddy: that’s how you start a project,” Joe reacts. Minutes later, Budden continues, “People are gonna replay this album. This is the best we’ve heard him in a while—the best album we’ve heard from him [in a while].” Joe adds that he does not consider 2018’s Kamikaze to be a cohesive album as much as a response to critics.

Eminem Has Just Dropped An Album Featuring Black Thought & Royce 5’9. Listen Here.

However, Joe is alluded to on Music To Be Murdered By. At 47:00, Joe Budden waves off one diss on “I Will,” which features Royce 5’9, Kxng Crooked, and Joell Ortiz. Although not credited as a Slaughterhouse song, it marks the second appearance of the three active members of the group since 2018. Budden insists that while many listeners thought the song was going at Joe, he disagrees. “The Em line in that song, when he was tearing Lord Jamar’s ass up on old group flips, that led to ‘Your group is off the chain, but you’re the weakest link.‘ In a song featuring [members of] Slaughterhouse, I could see how that looked like it was about Joe. Joe says it was not. That’s about Lord Jamar, obviously, if you listen to the eight bars coming before it. You [listeners can] get your panties out the bunch.”

On “Lock It Up,” which features Anderson .Paak, Eminem raps, “Try’na save at Kroger, so why would I give a f**k about back-stabbin’ Trader Joe for?” At 50:00, Budden reacts to the lyric which implies he is a traitor during some supermarket wordplay. “Trader Joe. That’s hurtful. [Laughs] That’s not right! [Laughing] That’s offensive, man. Trader Joe? I’m Joe. [Laughs] You’re telling me Joe is a traitor?” Budden and his co-hosts laugh at the lyric.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Budden Flips Out On Eminem. He Says He’s Been Better Than Em For A Decade (Video)

Two minutes later, at 52:00, Joe speaks more about his current status with Eminem. “The same way I feel like [Eminem] should stop dissing Lord Jamar, he should stop dissin’ me. [Laughs] Hey, whatever we had—that exchange when you did all the [multi-day interview segments with Sway Calloway], and whenever I said whatever I said on the pod’, it a moment in time. We had our exchange. It’s over. In 2020, I can’t harbor negativity not only towards one of the best rappers, but somebody I’m not angry at. That’s what I gotta stop doin’. I don’t be mad at the people I come in and kill. There’s no hostility after that.” “That’s why ‘Trader Joe‘ is hurtful a lil’ bit. Last week I was gonna come in here and play that [Kxng Crooked] record [‘I Luv Y’all’] where he said my name on a record.” The co-hosts say they were unaware of the song or the lyric from this month’s song, which pays homage to Above The Law’s “Black Superman.” “I know you didn’t [hear it], but he said my name on a record. I asked him. I tweeted him, ‘Why didn’t you ever say my name on a record when I was active?'” Budden says that his former band-mate suggests the energy has been different since the group disbanded. The podcast team say they love Crooked I. Joe agrees, adding, “You sensitive, but we love you.”

Joe insists that he is at peace with everybody, including Kxng Crooked and Eminem. “I don’t have a problem with anybody.” The host continues, “Everybody has to do what’s best for them. Everybody has to move in a way that they see fit. So when it comes to [it], the word ‘traitor’ is just a little misleading. I have no beef with Em’; I have no problem with Em’. I’ve only ever had but so many conversations with Em’. I’ve been very consistent in my message though: the only problem or issue that I had was in how our business was set up. The end. Does that make me a bad guy? For having a different perspective for how the business should go or how we should be treated, or how we should be handled—especially when it’s our sh*t? Like, I know now, ownership is cool and all. But some of us were fighting for it then. I don’t think that should make me a traitor.”

Joe Budden Says He Encouraged Slaughterhouse To Replace Him (Video)

Parks the brings up Joe’s disparaging remarks about Eminem’s singles in 2017 while serving as a co-host on Everyday Struggle. “That’s surface. The deeper issue is I say ‘F*ck Paul [Rosenberg].’ And, f*ck Paul. I stand by ‘f*ck Paul’ only because of how loyal I am to Royce [5’9].” Joe is referring to Eminem’s longtime manager and business partner, Paul Rosenberg. “If you’re asking Joe Budden, I’m gonna always feel like Royce should be in a different position because of his alliance over there.” Mal says that he agrees with Budden. Joe continues, “I think that’s a Paul issue.” He re-states, “Why is Joe a traitor for doing what’s best for Joe?…My only beef with Em’ on the business relationship was his inability to adapt with the times and to separate brands. The end. There’s no ongoing [beef]. That’s it.”

Before closing the subject, Eminem confronts a notion that he is purely money-motivated. “Then I seen some people on Twitter—[Slaughterhouse orchestrator and veteran rapper] Nino Bless was one of ’em, saying, ‘Let’s start calling Joe’s retirement what it is; he retired to chase money.’ Not fair. I don’t think that’s a fair assessment of Joe’s retirement! I was rappin’, chasin’ money too. [Laughs] I just didn’t get it; it didn’t work. When I stopped rapping, there wasn’t a dime coming from podcasting. We had no idea [that] podcasting was even about to balloon the way it was. So don’t say ‘Joe’s chasing money’ ’cause it worked. It’s not right, man.”

Kxng Crooked Is Brutally Honest About The Breakup Of Slaughterhouse (Video)

From there, the Saturday episode moves to other topics.