Lupe Fiasco Wants To Be The Next Member Of Slaughterhouse

Nearly two years ago, Slaughterhouse disbanded. The moment became official when Kxng Crooked (aka Crooked I) announced that he had withdrawn from the super-group. Days later, Royce 5’9 echoed Crook’s point. The news came during a year where Joe Budden had proclaimed himself retired from music. Instead, Joe’s primary focuses were his podcast, TV hosting, and reality television.

In the last week, Slaughterhouse has come back into the news. On Eminem’s surprise-release Music To Be Murdered By, the Shady Records founder assembles the group he signed a decade ago—minus Joe Budden. On the album, Joell Ortiz, Royce, and Crooked are listed separately for “I Will” (embedded below). It marks the second formation of 3/4 of the group, following 2018’s remix to Joell Ortiz & Apollo Brown’s “Timberlan’d Up,” featuring Nickel Nine.

Joe Budden has publicly stated that he previously told his band-mates they had the permission to replace him. “I can’t speak for why they’re not doing it,” Budden said last October during an episode of Pull Up featuring Freddie Gibbs. “When I suggested that they find probably another rapper to take my place and still put out music, they didn’t think that was the greatest idea, and that was years ago. That might’ve changed.”

Last weekend, Joe responded to the new song featuring his former band-mates. He claimed Eminem’s verse does not include a diss (and reacted to another, undeniable jab from his former employer). In the midst of all of this chatter, a respected peer has stepped up, and thrown his hat in the ring to take Budden’s spot.

Yo @joebudden Lemme get yo slaughterhouse spot pic.twitter.com/gC79c98jsj — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) January 19, 2020

This week, Lupe Fiasco tweeted, “Yo Joe Budden lemme get yo’ Slaughterhouse spot.” It comes with some interesting history from the Chicago, Illinois MC. In 2018, Fiasco shared a video of comedian/actor Chris D’Elia mocking Eminem’s rapping delivery as of late. Later, Lu’ explained, “I posted up that video of the comedian mimicking Eminem’s Rap style because I thought it was funny and actually most rappers actually rap like that when they are writing to catch a flow and get a melody,” Lupe wrote. “I like Em and most other rappers, I want no smoke, but if I did, I would destroy them all. Especially Joe Budden and Em too.”

To date, the DROGAS WAVE architect has never shared the mic with Eminem, Crooked, Ortiz, or Royce, but throwing down such a gauntlet should get the fan’s anticipation up for a possible collaboration in the near future.

Lupe has gone on record with his admiration for Slaughterhouse, sharing his praise with The Breakfast Club in an interview in 2012. He also holds experience as a member of the short-lived super-group CRS (Child Rebel Soldier) with Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

Like Joell, Crooked, Royce, and Joe, Lupe Fiasco is a decorated veteran within Hip-Hop who has gone against the grain. He famously petitioned in the streets to be released from his major label contract at Atlantic Records. Many members of Slaughterhouse have had label woes before the group’s formation. In October, Kxng Crooked made a case for why the group needs to release one more album. He detailed the third project had begun recording in the late 2010s.

The tweet came at a busy time for Lupe. He will be embarking on a select U.S. city tour in celebration of his debut album, Food & Liquor:

FOOD & LIQUOR US 2020 TOUR (Only The Album “Food & Liquor” Will Be Performed On These Dates) Tickets Available Now @ https://t.co/PvDrAAh2Qb pic.twitter.com/lvB1QaERZE — “DROGAS WAVE” & “BeatNPath” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) January 23, 2020

#BonusBeat: Eminem’s “I Will,” featuring Royce 5’9, Joell Ortiz, and Kxng Crooked: