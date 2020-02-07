Jay Electronica Says He Just Completed His Debut Album & It Drops Next Month

On Thursday night (February 6), Jay Electronica released a series of tweets that confirmed his debut album was complete. The proclamations follow over 10 years of teasing fans, and publicly toying with the possibility of releasing an LP at all, ever.

The tweets suggested that on December 26, 2019, Jay Elect’ began recording a project that appears to be titled A Written Testimony. It was made over 40 days and 40 nights, an homage to the Biblical reference of Jesus’ time in the desert. Now, Jay says the album will arrive to fans in 40 more days, making it a March 18 released—based on the time of the word. Based on the six, short tweets, JAY-Z is expected to be a guest. Notably, the 43-year-old artist with history in Detroit, Michigan, New York City, and Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania deleted past tweets. JAY-Z’s account liked several of the tweets.

Album done . — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“…my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery” — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26 — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Releasing in 40 days — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

A Written Testimony — J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

This is not the first time news has surrounded an album from the elusive Roc Nation artist. More than a decade ago, Jay Electronica was revered as one of Hip-Hop’s most exciting new producers. Following the independent release of 2007’s MySpace mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), the New Orleans, Louisiana artist built an impressive buzz around the industry. At the same time, the man born Timothy Thedford was romantically linked to Erykah Badu, credits stacked. He produced on Nas’ Untitled album in 2008, appeared on an incredible posse cut alongside Reflection Eternal, Mos Def, and J. Cole, as well as cut tracks with Curren$y, Ski Beatz, and Kidz In The Hall. Solo songs followed, included “Exhibit A (Transformations)” and “Exhibit C,” two Just Blaze-produced tracks that were eventually distributed by Mass Appeal.

At a time when many new artists were clamoring for the spotlight, Jay Electronica did the opposite. The once-homeless Rap artist shunned publicity—apart from what he transmitted on social media. Additionally, the artist was above quality over quantity. He also joined Cole at the fledgling Roc Nation roster around 2010. Songs followed, including collaborations with Hova, as well as Puff Daddy, Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, and Mac Miller. Notably, Jay Electronica appeared on one of 2013’s most talked-about songs, Big Sean’s “Control,” which featured a game-changing Kendrick Lamar verse.

With songs sporadically released featuring Jay promised his debut, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn) in the summer of 2011. While tracklists have circulated, that album was never released. People, including Just Blaze and Young Guru, have claimed to have heard iterations.

In recent years, Jay has made some controversial remarks on Twitter. After “Control,” he seemingly dissed Kendrick Lamar and TDE hours ahead of the 2016 Grammy Awards. That elicited a response from Ab-Soul. Then, in late 2018, Jay verbally threatened Eminem over Diddy-related “Killshot” lyrics that Marshall Mathers made during his feud with MGK.

Amid these moments, Jay E persisted with impressive music, such as work with MF DOOM, Talib Kweli, Chance The Rapper, Common, and others. During 2019, new collaborations released, including a homelessness awareness song with Dave East, and a genre-bending track with Rosie Lowe.