Watch The Throne 2? Jay Electronica’s Album May Be A Collaboration With JAY-Z

One week ago, Jay Electronica teased fans by claiming he is releasing an album on March 18. The MC/producer who has never released a project apart from a MySpace mixtape (2007’s MySpace mixtape Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge)), suggested that his album would be called A Written Testimony. A series of tweets stated that the records were made over a 40-day, 40-night span dating back to December. The Roc Nation artist said that it would be arriving 40 days after the tweets, leading many to assume the March 18 Wednesday. Jay Electronica also suggested JAY-Z’s involvement. The mogul’s oft-docile Twitter account liked the five tweets—his likes of the moment.

This is not the first time Jay Electronica fans have looked towards specifics on an album. With songs sporadically released featuring Jay promised his debut, Act II: Patents of Nobility (The Turn) in the summer of 2011. While tracklists have circulated, that album was never released. People, including Just Blaze and Young Guru, have claimed to have heard iterations of the LP.

Jay Electronica Says He Just Completed His Debut Album & It Drops Next Month

However, now comes speculation that Jay’s debut will have substantial assistance from none other than JAY-Z. This week, OnSmash published a report suggesting that JAY-Z may be offering an unprecedented supporting role. “Well, it’s been brought to our attention that the album will have Jigga featured on multiple tracks (more than seven). The only thing holding it up from being called a complete collaborative project, is that Jay’s not on every track. While it’s not being presented as a joint-album, this is the closest thing to Watch the Throne 2 we may get from both Jays,” wrote “Viral MVP.”

On The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal, that speculation was echoed. At 97:50 of episode #321, Mal says, “I’m hearing that it’s….[Jay Electronica] said it’s featuring Jay, but there’s more, actually. They have a lot of records together. So it’s lookin’ like it may be…not a Watch The Throne type of thing, but kinda sorta on that, in that vein.” Mal, whose older brother is Kareem “Biggs” Burke, is historically close to Roc Nation circles. On episode #320, the podcast called Just Blaze, who refused to provide any additional information on the project. Just Blaze mentored Jay Electronica, and produced his two most notable solo songs, 2009’s “Exhibit A (Transformations)” and “Exhibit C.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jaz-O Discusses The Record That He & JAY-Z Released In 1986 (Video)

Thus, the rumors suggest that Jay E’s debut may feature a Purple Tape configuration (Raekwon co-starring Ghostface Killah), or Tragedy Khadafi’s role on Capone-N-Noreaga’s The War Report.

However, Joe Budden added that he will judge this differently if that’s the case. “I will be the first one to come in here and kill Jay Electronica if that happens, by the way,” Joe reacts, adding that he’d like to hear the project, but will criticize the New Orleans, Louisiana artist if there are more than four JAY-Z appearances. “I will purchase that project, and I think it will sound amazing.” He continues, “That is my beef: the rest of us have been left out here to be judged by what we think a body of work sounds like. We’re judged by the resources we have going about completing a body of work. We’re judged by everything. So for Jay Elec’ to come out and rap one song and be pitted with the elite, and then never rap again, and then come out with an album 10, 11 years later—with Hov—[are you asking me why I would be upset?]” Budden then says, “Hov really, really, really, really loves Jay Elect’. That’s the only reason I have to give this some credence. That’s his mans-mans. If there’s somebody that he’s gonna do this for, Jay’s on that list.” The host doubles down that such a project would skew the grading system of Jay Electronica.

Memphis Bleek Recalls A Wild Story About JAY-Z’s Early Stash Of Cash (Video)

Earlier this month, DJ Clark Kent called into Sway In The Morning while Jaz-O was a guest. Clark, a longtime Roc affiliate, speculated that Jaz could potentially spark a collabo album between JAY-Z, Sauce Money, and the Marcy Projects mentor.

In late 2018, Kanye West hinted at a Watch The Throne sequel. In 2017, JAY-Z used a cryptic rollout for 4:44, weeks before every announcing the LP.

BonusBeat: JAY-Z’s liked tweets for Jay Electronica: